We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Vegetable Sauce 180g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Mediterranean Inspired Vegetable Sauce 180g
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g
Clubcard Price
1/2 of a pot (90g)
  • Energy663kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 737kJ / 178kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and marinated mixed vegetables with garlic flavoured sunflower oil, semi dried cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic.
  • Simply stir through to dress your pasta with semi dried cherry tomatoes, pepper, courgette, aubergine & garlic infused oil.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Marinated Mixed Vegetables (74%) [Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Aubergine, Courgette, Garlic, Salt, Herbs], Garlic Flavoured Sunflower Oil [Sunflower Oil, Garlic Extract], Semi Dried Cherry Tomatoes (8%) [Tomato, Salt], Sunflower Oil, Basil, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Product in packaging not suitable for microwave or oven cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Product in packaging not suitable for microwave or oven cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (90g)
Energy737kJ / 178kcal663kJ / 160kcal
Fat14.1g12.7g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g7.9g
Sugars4.9g4.4g
Fibre3.5g3.2g
Protein2.2g2.0g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here