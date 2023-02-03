We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Baby Bedtime Pillow Spray Tangerine 100Ml

4.4(63)Write a review
Childs Farm Baby Bedtime Pillow Spray Tangerine 100Ml
£8.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  Childs Farm Baby Bedtime Pillow Spray Tangerine 100Ml
  • We're skin soothing, planet protecting, body quenching, myth busting, nature loving, faith restoring, award winning, inclusive skincare.
  • Contains organic tangerine essential oil and a tangerine fragrance.
  • Normal, dry, sensitive & even eczema prone skin never felt so good.
  • Kind to baby, kind to skin, kind to planet.
  • Our pillow spray with tangerine essential oil nature's own soother to help get mind and body relaxed and ready for sleep.
  Multi award-winning and proudly British, at Childs Farm we celebrate all things natural and naturally derived to soothe and moisturise the delicate and sensitive skin of newborns, babies and children. Made by a mum as a solution for her own daughters' sensitive and eczema-prone skin, every element of our range from content to bottle is thought through to ensure we are best for skin and best for planet, giving you one less thing to worry about as your little one grows up.
  • Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm
  • Dermatologist & Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for All Skin Types Including Dry, Sensitive Skin & Skin that May be Prone to Eczema
  • Suitable for babies & upwards
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil*, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citral, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, (*denotes certified organic ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Suitable for babies over 6 months of age. Mist onto pillow case, sheets or blanket before putting your little one down.

Warnings

  Warnings: External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1635 926000
  • childsfarm.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

Warnings: External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

63 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Nice smell and quite calming aswell

Calming

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Smells lovely and relaxing

Game changer.

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

My little boy is 6 months old and has slept through the night from 3 months, recently he started randomly waking up so we thought we would give this a try. Since the first night using it, along with the bedtime bath and moisturiser from Child's farm for bath and baby massage before bed, he's gone right back to sleeping from 7pm to 8/9am! Makes the whole room smell lovely with just a spray or two on his cot sheet, I've found I've been sleeping better too (might just be due to quality sleep but who knows- the cot is by my bed so I can smell it as I'm going to sleep). Its not overpowering either, a nice subtle scent that lingers. highly recommend!

Magic in a bottle

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This is a little bottle of magic! A few sprays onto my daughters cot sheet each night and she sleeps a dream! Makes the whole room so nice too without being overpowering. Gives a subtle sweet sleepy scent, I've been using it too!

Pillow spray

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Lovely smelling pillow spray My children love this sprayed on their pillows before bed. It does help them relax and have a good sleep I would recommend this product

Pillow spray

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Lovely smelling pillow spray My children love this sprayed on their pillows before bed. It does help them relax and have a good sleep I would recommend this product

Brilliant!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

My baby has never been a great sleeper at night and honestly since we bought this sleep spray my baby has slept 11/12 hours a night with no wake up calls. We started using this when he turned 10 months and never looked back!

Gentle and relaxing!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Fab pillow sleep spray and in a lovely subtle tangerine fragrance, not strong or heavy like others. I often use for myself as find it soothing and relaxing!

Pillow spray

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Amazing love it my child sleeps so good

Smells lush!

4 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Smells great, nice, gentle & relaxing.

