Childs Farm Baby Bedtime Pillow Spray Tangerine 100Ml

Great product
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Nice smell and quite calming aswell
Calming
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Smells lovely and relaxing
Game changer.
A CHILDS FARM Customer
My little boy is 6 months old and has slept through the night from 3 months, recently he started randomly waking up so we thought we would give this a try. Since the first night using it, along with the bedtime bath and moisturiser from Child's farm for bath and baby massage before bed, he's gone right back to sleeping from 7pm to 8/9am! Makes the whole room smell lovely with just a spray or two on his cot sheet, I've found I've been sleeping better too (might just be due to quality sleep but who knows- the cot is by my bed so I can smell it as I'm going to sleep). Its not overpowering either, a nice subtle scent that lingers. highly recommend!
Magic in a bottle
A CHILDS FARM Customer
This is a little bottle of magic! A few sprays onto my daughters cot sheet each night and she sleeps a dream! Makes the whole room so nice too without being overpowering. Gives a subtle sweet sleepy scent, I've been using it too!
Pillow spray
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Lovely smelling pillow spray My children love this sprayed on their pillows before bed. It does help them relax and have a good sleep I would recommend this product
Brilliant!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
My baby has never been a great sleeper at night and honestly since we bought this sleep spray my baby has slept 11/12 hours a night with no wake up calls. We started using this when he turned 10 months and never looked back!
Gentle and relaxing!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Fab pillow sleep spray and in a lovely subtle tangerine fragrance, not strong or heavy like others. I often use for myself as find it soothing and relaxing!
Pillow spray
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Amazing love it my child sleeps so good
Smells lush!
A CHILDS FARM Customer
Smells great, nice, gentle & relaxing.