Babybel Light Cheese Apple & Grape 75G

Babybel Light Cheese Apple & Grape 75G
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Per Pack:
  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
  Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes
  Babybel Light Cheese is half the fat of Babybel Original.
  Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones & teeth as part of a varied, balanced diet & heathy lifestyle.
  Babybel® cheese component sold to Jupiter Group by Bel UK Ltd, under license from Bel SA. The Babybel® trademark & related graphics are the exclusive property of Bel SA.
  73 kcal Per Pack
  Simple Natural Goodness
  Rich in Protein
  Source of Calcium
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 75G
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones & teeth
  • Rich in Protein
  • Source of Calcium

Apple (49%), Mini Babybel® Light Natural Cheese (made from Pasteurised Milk) (27%), Grapes (24%)

  Contains: Milk

To be stored at / or below 8°C. Best before: See front of pack.

  Safety: Small children can choke on food, please cut or break into small pieces & always supervise.
  Although care has been taken to remove pips & seeds, some may remain.

  Produced, packed by:
  Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
  TF10 7DW.

  • Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
  • TF10 7DW.

  • Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
  • TF10 7DW.
  • 01952 822200
  • complaints@jupitermarketingltd.com
  • www.jupitermarketingltd.com

75g

Typical Values | Per 100g | Per 75g pack
Energy (kcal) | 97 | 73
Energy (kJ) | 406 | 305
Fat (g) | 3.5 | 2.6
of which saturates (g) | 2.1 | 1.6
Carbohydrate (g) | 9.8 | 7.4
of which sugars (g) | 9.8 | 7.4
Fibre (g) | 0.9 | 0.7
Protein (g) | 7.1 | 5.3
Salt (g) | 0.5 | 0.4
Calcium (mg) | 208 | 156
% Calcium RI* | 26% | 19%
*Reference Intake

Safety: Small children can choke on food, please cut or break into small pieces & always supervise. Although care has been taken to remove pips & seeds, some may remain.

