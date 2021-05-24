Babybel Light Cheese Apple & Grape 75G
Product Description
- Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes
- Babybel Light Cheese is half the fat of Babybel Original.
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones & teeth as part of a varied, balanced diet & heathy lifestyle.
- Babybel® cheese component sold to Jupiter Group by Bel UK Ltd, under license from Bel SA. The Babybel® trademark & related graphics are the exclusive property of Bel SA.
- 73 kcal Per Pack
- Simple Natural Goodness
- Rich in Protein
- Source of Calcium
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75G
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones & teeth
Information
Ingredients
Apple (49%), Mini Babybel® Light Natural Cheese (made from Pasteurised Milk) (27%), Grapes (24%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
To be stored at / or below 8°cBest before: See front of pack.
Warnings
- Safety: Small children can choke on food, please cut or break into small pieces & always supervise.
- Although care has been taken to remove pips & seeds, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced, packed by:
- Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
- TF10 7DW.
Distributor address
- Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
- TF10 7DW.
Return to
- Jupiter Marketing Ltd.,
- TF10 7DW.
- 01952 822200
- complaints@jupitermarketingltd.com
- www.jupitermarketingltd.com
Net Contents
75g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g pack
|Energy (kcal)
|97
|73
|Energy (kJ)
|406
|305
|Fat (g)
|3.5
|2.6
|of which saturates (g)
|2.1
|1.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|9.8
|7.4
|of which sugars (g)
|9.8
|7.4
|Fibre (g)
|0.9
|0.7
|Protein (g)
|7.1
|5.3
|Salt (g)
|0.5
|0.4
|Calcium (mg)
|208
|156
|% Calcium RI*
|26%
|19%
|*Reference Intake
Safety information
Safety: Small children can choke on food, please cut or break into small pieces & always supervise. Although care has been taken to remove pips & seeds, some may remain.
