Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum 40Ml

£38.00
£95.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum 40Ml
  • Wake up to smooth and glowing skin with Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Face Serum.
  • Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Serum combines two ultra-potent ingredients: Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) + Retinoid Complex for 24 hours of hydration, as well as a bounty of other benefits. This night face serum will bring you visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores. Retinol 24 Night Serum absorbs quickly and goes deep into your skin’s surface layers, so you wake up every morning to younger-looking, radiant skin.
  • Retinol 24 serum's formula is fragrance free and free of dyes. Use Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. Olay Retinol 24 Night Serum is suitable for daily use, as well as for dry, oily and normal skin types.
  • Night serum for visibly smoother and glowing skin
  • Formulated with two of the most powerful skin care ingredients: retinoid complex and Vitamin B3
  • Hydrates your skin for 24 hours with visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming, dark spots, and pores
  • Delivers active ingredients 10 layers deep into skin surface
  • Specifically designed for the night, when skin is most receptive
  • Designed without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Retinyl Propionate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polyacrylamide, PEG-100 Stearate, Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Tin Oxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1: Cleanse skin to remove impurities like dirt, oil and makeup from your skin that can reduce the effectiveness of your moisturiser and treatments.
  • Step 2: Treat areas of concern with uniquely designed formulas like eye creams that are developed for delicate skin around the eyes.
  • Step 3: Moisturise every morning with a facial cream that contains SPF and every night with this Retinol 24 Facial Moisturiser

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If irritation or sensitivity develops, reduce frequency or discontinue use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

40 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If irritation or sensitivity develops, reduce frequency or discontinue use.

Olay hyaluronic cream

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

This is a good cream, very absorbent without being clogging. I noticed my skin was smooth without any residue. I will definitely buy this again.

Olay always

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

I love love love everything about Olay Soft lovely smelling skin, feels so good

the olay hyaluronic...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

the olay hyaluronic vitamin b5 eye gel cream 15ml is great for your eyes to make them stand out and healthy

probably not the best...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

probably not the best price for the item but I think its worth a try

the skin under my eyes...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

the skin under my eyes looks less puffy and thee lines seem less defined and noticeable highly recommend

this is very nic3 for...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

this is very nic3 for eyes does not leave sticky after do stary to flake off

Absolutely love olay...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Absolutely love olay Hyaluronic Vitamin b5 eye gel cream 15ml

Excellent product! I...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Excellent product! I am very happy with how it answered my needs.

Makes under eye area...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

Makes under eye area brighter and smoothed out, really nice fragrance

this is a great...

5 stars

A OLAY Customer

this is a great product. it keeps your skin moisturise and smoother.

