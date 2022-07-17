We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ecotools 5 Essential Brushes With Storage Tin

Ecotools 5 Essential Brushes With Storage Tin

4.7(122)
£13.50

£13.50/each

Vegan

Ecotools 5 Ess Brushes With Storage Tin For patent information: www.parispresents.com/patentinformation
Packaged Using 88% Less Plastic****compared to prior EcoTools cosmetic accessory packagingBiodegradable Paper**certified biodegradable when planted within a home compost environment
Clean Beauty, Clean Planet™
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C154564, Our packaging is made from FSC® certified paper and printed with soy ink. www.fsc.org©2021 Paris Presents Incorporated.EcoTools®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
5 essential brushes with storage tin for your daily beauty routineRecyclable PlasticPETA Cruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

The Start the Day Beautifully™ kit includes 5 essential brushes with a reusable tin case to simplify your daily beauty routine.Create an even base with the Angled Foundation brush.Use the multi-tasking Blurring brush to hide blemishes.Apply and blend eye color using the Defined Crease brush.Define lash line and brows with the Angled Liner.Sweep powder or blush onto face with the Full Blush brush.Clean 1 time per weekReplace every 3 months

