Nestle Shreddies Coco Cereal 560G

- Energy628kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars11g12%
- Salt0.23g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ
Product Description
- Cocoa Flavoured Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average. Shreddies cereal packs use 15% less packaging than the previous packs‡
- ‡Packaging reduction applies to Shreddies The Original One, Shreddies The Frosted One and Shreddies The Coco One cereal packs.
- Rated By You*
- *Rated on average 4.8 by 174 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of August 2020.
- CPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
- On Your Side!
- Never Soggy
- 4 hefty layers of wheat to fight off milk.
- Not Flakey
- Tough squares of fibre, iron and B vitamins.
- Substance Over Style
- The strength of a diamond in a square.
- Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 77.3g of Whole Grain.
- We take a load of wholegrain and add on the B vitamins and iron to give you the energy† you'll need. So, go out and seize the day.
- †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
- Assured Food Standards - Wheat
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag, your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- A Source of Protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 560G
- Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (77%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%), Cocoa Powder (1.0%), Salt, Molasses, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit - 1 of Your 5-a-Day
- What's the suggested Portion Size?
- Kids 25-30g
- Adults 30-45g
Number of uses
14 Servings in This Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Return to
- Tell Us What You Think:
- 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
560g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1569kJ
|628kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|371kcal
|148kcal
|2000kcal
|(7%)
|Fat
|1.9g
|0.8g
|70g
|(1%)
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g
|20g
|(1%)
|Carbohydrate
|75g
|30g
|of which sugars
|27g
|11g
|90g
|(12%)
|Fibre
|9.3g
|3.7g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.23g
|6g
|(4%)
|Riboflavin
|0.73mg (52%)
|0.29mg (21%)
|Niacin
|9.0mg (56%)
|3.6mg (23%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|0.32mg (23%)
|Folic Acid
|88.4µg (44%)
|35.4µg (18%)
|Pantothenic Acid
|3.1mg (52%)
|1.2mg (21%)
|Iron
|7.0mg (50%)
|2.8mg (20%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
