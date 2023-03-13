We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Kiddylicious Banana Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g
image 1 of Kiddylicious Banana Crispy Tiddlers 4X12gimage 2 of Kiddylicious Banana Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g

Kiddylicious Banana Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£5.21/100g

Vegetarian

Apple and pear juice concentrate with banana puree mixed with puffed riceVisit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range
Kiddylicious create fun. Tasty snacks for babies. toddlers and pre-schoolers.We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development. Helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food for the future.That's why our delicious snacks come wrapped in perfect snack sized portions. Ideal for at home or on the go.Our snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development.There is something for everyone from supported sitters to busy toddlers and we guarantee it will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours and different textures.Packed in perfect snack sized portions. these tasty Crispy Tiddlers are great for little ones learning to self-feed.A delicious snack wherever you are and great in home baking too.Tiddly and tasty fruit snacks for kids
Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures.For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our:Kiddylicious RIce Crispy Sticks Toddling 18+ MonthsKiddylicious Smoothie Melts Toddling 12+ MonthsKiddylicious Veggie Straws Crawling 9+ Months
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
It's delicious1 of 5 a day, packed with real fruitPacked with Real FruitSuitable for 12 months+ to grown upsAmazing Taste Is at The Heart of Everything We CreateThey're tiddly but tastyApple sourced from EU and non-EU countriesMade with real fruit puree and fruit juice with crispy little rice piecesPerfect finger food for toddlersPortion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the goGluten free, no milk, no nuts, no egg and no added saltNo artificial flavours, colours or added preservativesNo Artificial AdditivesSuitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs
Pack size: 48G
No added salt

Ingredients

Apple Juice Concentrate (35%), Pear Juice Concentrate (35%), Banana Purée (17%), Puffed Rice (8%), Banana Flakes (3.5%), Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citrus Fibre, Lemon Juice Concentrate, An average of 298g of Apple, 278g of Pear and 44g of Banana have been used to prepare 100g of Banana Crispy Tiddlers

Allergy Information

Free From: Eggs, Milk, Nuts

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Crispy Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Preservatives

Lower age limit

12 Months

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here