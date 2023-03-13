Kiddylicious Banana Crispy Tiddlers 4X12g

Apple and pear juice concentrate with banana puree mixed with puffed rice Visit kiddylicious.com for more information and to view our full snacks/meals range

Kiddylicious snacks keep tiny tummies topped up between meals as well as supporting little ones' development. There is something for everyone from weaning for babies to infant finger food. We guarantee that our snacks will be bursting with lots of yummy flavours with different shapes and textures. For snacks on the go we've got it covered. Have you tried our: Kiddylicious RIce Crispy Sticks Toddling 18+ Months Kiddylicious Smoothie Melts Toddling 12+ Months Kiddylicious Veggie Straws Crawling 9+ Months

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

It's delicious 1 of 5 a day, packed with real fruit Packed with Real Fruit Suitable for 12 months+ to grown ups Amazing Taste Is at The Heart of Everything We Create They're tiddly but tasty Apple sourced from EU and non-EU countries Made with real fruit puree and fruit juice with crispy little rice pieces Perfect finger food for toddlers Portion sized packs to enjoy in between meals, at home or on the go Gluten free, no milk, no nuts, no egg and no added salt No artificial flavours, colours or added preservatives No Artificial Additives Suitable for milk intolerant, vegetarians and coeliacs

Pack size: 48G

No added salt

Ingredients

Apple Juice Concentrate (35%), Pear Juice Concentrate (35%), Banana Purée (17%), Puffed Rice (8%), Banana Flakes (3.5%), Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citrus Fibre, Lemon Juice Concentrate, An average of 298g of Apple, 278g of Pear and 44g of Banana have been used to prepare 100g of Banana Crispy Tiddlers

Allergy Information

Free From: Eggs, Milk, Nuts

Produce of

Lovingly made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

Kiddy Care: Kiddylicious Crispy Tiddlers are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Preservatives

Lower age limit

12 Months