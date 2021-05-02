Simplycook Korean Fried Rice Recipe Kit 70G
Product Description
- Korean Fried Rice Recipe Kit
- 3 Pots. 20 Minutes. 1 Incredible Meal
- Pot 1 - Garlic Paste - SimplyCook's punchy paste
- Pot 2 - Doenjang Paste - Savoury soy & black bean paste
- Pot 3 - Gochujang Sauce - Korean-inspired soybean & red chilli sauce
- 3 unique flavour pots and an easy-to-follow recipe to cook an incredible meal.
- Just add a few fresh ingredients (serves 2):
- CHEFS PICK
- 2 Chicken Fillets
- 240g Spring Greens
- 250g Long Grain Rice (cooked pouch)
- Increase amounts to serve 3+
- WHY NOT TRY?
- Try this with any other protein and any other veg.
- If you choose prawns, they'll need less time to cook than chicken!
- ELEVATE YOUR PLATE!
- Top the rice with a fried egg, sliced spring onions, and sesame seeds.
- Hungry for more? Discover over 100 recipes, delivered through your letterbox, as often as you want them.
- Try 4 recipes for free (just £1 for delivery) at simplycook.com/try
- Use our chef made recipes and flavour pots to make quick and tasty restaurant quality meals, ready in 20 minutes.
- What's Inside?
- 3 flavour pots to transform humble ingredients into an incredible meal.
- 3 Step Recipe Inside
- Chilli rating - medium heat - 2
- 20 mins cooking
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Garlic Paste: Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Water, Garlic Extract, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Doenjang Paste: Salted Black Beans (Soybeans, Salt), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamine), Sugar, Gochujang Sauce: Glucose Syrup, Water, Salted Black Beans (Soybeans, Salt), Fructose, Red Pepper Juice, Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce, (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Onion Juice, Tomato Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Cayenne, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid; Colour: Paprika Extract; Rice Flour
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How It Works
- Just add a few fresh ingredients
- Pick a protein:
- Chicken (Chef's Pick), pork, beef, prawns or plant-based chicken/beef style pieces
- +
- Pick a veg:
- Spring greens (Chef's Pick), cabbage, stir-fry veg or tender green veg (pak choi)
- +
- Pick a carb:
- Long grain (Chef's Pick), wholegrain or Basmati rice
- The Chef's Pick
- We like to use 2 chicken fillets along with 240g spring greens and 250g cooked long grain rice.
- Elevate your Plate
- Top the rice with a fried egg, sliced spring onions and sesame seeds, if you like.
- Get Prepped
- Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces
- Make sure your veg is thinly sliced
- Step 1
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok and fry the chicken for 2-3 mins.
- Add the spring greens and continue to cook for 2 mins.
- Step 2
- Stir the Garlic Paste into the pan.
- Add the cooked rice and stir fry for 2 mins.
- Then add the Doenjang Paste with a splash of water, and fry for 1 min.
- Step 3
- Stir in the Gochujang Sauce and fry for 2 mins, or until well mixed and the chicken is cooked through.
- Serve & Enjoy!
- Serve the fried rice in bowls with any extra garnishes on top.
- We know every oven, hob & grill is different, so these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
2 person portion
Name and address
- Packed for:
- SimplyCook,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- EC2A 4RH.
Return to
- SimplyCook,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- EC2A 4RH.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per half kit
|Energy
|1021kJ
|358kJ
|-
|243kcal
|85kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|3.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|29.8g
|10.5g
|of which Sugars
|19.8g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.6g
|3.0g
|Salt
|11.78g
|4.13g
