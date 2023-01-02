Purdey's Refocus Natural Energy Dark Fruit Drink 330Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated multivitamin fruit drink
- Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Refocus your day with our refreshing blend of sparkling dark fruit juices. Naturally caffeinated, with guarana and B vitamins to help you stay sharp.
- - Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system
- PURDEYS and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Energising B Vitamins
- Source of Vitamin C
- Contains Natural Fruit Sugars
- Naturally Occurring Caffeine
- Contains 13mg per 100ml of natural caffeine
- Free from artificial sweeteners, flavourings and colours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 35% (Grape 25%, Apple 8%, Blackberry 1%, Sloe 1%), Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Guarana Extract (0.07%), Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Blackberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Caffeine (0.01%), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Storage
Once opened, drink immediately.Best before end: see shoulder of bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Purdey's is best enjoyed chilled.
Number of uses
330ml = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER.
- OPEN CAP WITH CARE IN A SAFE DIRECTION POINTING AWAY FROM FACE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 2020,
- Dublin,
- Want to get in touch? Call us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit our contact us page on our website or drop us a line on our social platforms.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|80kJ/19kcal
|264kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|14g
|of which sugars
|4g
|13g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|-
|% RI**
|% RI**
|Vitamin C (mg)
|8 10
|26 33
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|0.11 10
|0.36 33
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|0.14 10
|0.46 33
|Niacin (B3) (mg)
|1.6 10
|5.3 33
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.14 10
|0.46 33
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.25 10
|0.83 33
|330ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER. OPEN CAP WITH CARE IN A SAFE DIRECTION POINTING AWAY FROM FACE.
