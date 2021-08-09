We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 143G

2.1(338)Write a review
image 1 of Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 143G
£ 0.89
£0.62/100g
Eacy 7 sweets contain
  • Energy386kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Pastilles
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every sharing bag contains a mixture of five fantastic flavours: blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime, and orange. Still irresistibly chewy and now vegan friendly for even more people to enjoy! We're confident that it's our best ever tasting recipe!
  • These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
  • Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A sharing bag of our fruit flavoured pastilles
  • Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
  • Now vegan friendly for even more people to enjoy
  • Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 143G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1.2%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Lime, Orange, Strawberry, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin)

Storage

For Best Before End See Base.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604,
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.rowntrees.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

143g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7 sweetsReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1508kJ386kJ8400kJ
-355kcal91kcal2000kcal5%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate88.6g23.6g260g9%
of which: sugars61.4g16.4g90g18%
Fibre0.0g0.0g--
Protein0.1gTrace50g<1%
Salt0.23g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

338 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Make the pack recyclable!

3 stars

Review from Rowntrees

All well and good being vegan, blah blah blah. But I can't recycle the packaging. I'd much rather they could be recycled than worry about being vegan friendly. At least everyone benefits from recyclables not just the minority (v).

Vegan says it all, ruined the pastilles.

1 stars

Review from Rowntrees

I shall not be buying any more of these vegan pastilles, why or why do you listen to the noisy few. Tail wagging the dog.

Strange texture

2 stars

I kept thinking that these have a strange texture, something different before realising the recipe has changed, not sure I'll buy them again.

Disappointing recipe change

2 stars

Review from Rowntrees

As a lifelong fruit pastille consumer in my forties I am very disappointed with the new vegan recipe which does not have the chew or flavour of the original. Pls bring back the original recipe and by all means make the vegan ones as well.

Gutted

5 stars

Review from Rowntrees

I bought a couple of tubes earlier today, one for myself and one for a work colleague. The whole experience proved to be more harrowing than I expected. As we revealed the first colour, I was disheartened to find lemon, but as we chomped through our respective packs, I hit rock bottom, as I realized there were no Blackcurrant pastilles in my tube and only 1 Strawberry, plenty of lemon though. My colleague loved the fact that she had a full spectrum of flavours, whilst I searched in desperation for a berry flavoured pastille. It really set the tone for the day, which has continued to disappoint. I still love them, so couldn't bring myself to give you less than 5 stars, even though I remain deprived of my favourite flavours.

Foul

1 stars

Orange and green flavour are foul. Totally ruined. Will never buy again.

Sad day

1 stars

Review from Rowntrees

Sorry Rowntrees will not be buying your vegan fruit pastills, tried a bag real big let down dont know what coating you use certainly is not any where near the classic pastill. What ever happened to choice.

My favourite sweet ever

5 stars

Review from Rowntrees

I love that these are now vegan. I have had to avoid them for years. Please Rowntree, don't give in to those SELFISH individuals who only care about having a mouth full of boiled bones! Fruit pastilles make me happy. They have many sweets to choose from, we don't.

Terrible taste

1 stars

Review from Rowntrees

We used to love Fruit Pastilles but the new vegan ones are terrible. Why mess with something that was so good?? I appreciate that people want vegan/vegetarian options but that is what it should be. An option! Bring back the original ones.

Another old favourite bites the dust!

1 stars

Review from Rowntrees

The new vegan brand are terrible... will not be buying again. Why meddle with a tried and tested and loved receive ..if it ain't bust don't fix it

