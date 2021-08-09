Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 143G

Make the pack recyclable!
Review from Rowntrees
All well and good being vegan, blah blah blah. But I can't recycle the packaging. I'd much rather they could be recycled than worry about being vegan friendly. At least everyone benefits from recyclables not just the minority (v).
Vegan says it all, ruined the pastilles.
Review from Rowntrees
I shall not be buying any more of these vegan pastilles, why or why do you listen to the noisy few. Tail wagging the dog.
Strange texture
I kept thinking that these have a strange texture, something different before realising the recipe has changed, not sure I'll buy them again.
Disappointing recipe change
Review from Rowntrees
As a lifelong fruit pastille consumer in my forties I am very disappointed with the new vegan recipe which does not have the chew or flavour of the original. Pls bring back the original recipe and by all means make the vegan ones as well.
Gutted
Review from Rowntrees
I bought a couple of tubes earlier today, one for myself and one for a work colleague. The whole experience proved to be more harrowing than I expected. As we revealed the first colour, I was disheartened to find lemon, but as we chomped through our respective packs, I hit rock bottom, as I realized there were no Blackcurrant pastilles in my tube and only 1 Strawberry, plenty of lemon though. My colleague loved the fact that she had a full spectrum of flavours, whilst I searched in desperation for a berry flavoured pastille. It really set the tone for the day, which has continued to disappoint. I still love them, so couldn't bring myself to give you less than 5 stars, even though I remain deprived of my favourite flavours.
Foul
Orange and green flavour are foul. Totally ruined. Will never buy again.
Sad day
Review from Rowntrees
Sorry Rowntrees will not be buying your vegan fruit pastills, tried a bag real big let down dont know what coating you use certainly is not any where near the classic pastill. What ever happened to choice.
My favourite sweet ever
Review from Rowntrees
I love that these are now vegan. I have had to avoid them for years. Please Rowntree, don't give in to those SELFISH individuals who only care about having a mouth full of boiled bones! Fruit pastilles make me happy. They have many sweets to choose from, we don't.
Terrible taste
Review from Rowntrees
We used to love Fruit Pastilles but the new vegan ones are terrible. Why mess with something that was so good?? I appreciate that people want vegan/vegetarian options but that is what it should be. An option! Bring back the original ones.
Another old favourite bites the dust!
Review from Rowntrees
The new vegan brand are terrible... will not be buying again. Why meddle with a tried and tested and loved receive ..if it ain't bust don't fix it