Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 575G

I want this smooth!
Delicious but would be easier to spread if they made it smooth. And easier to get out of jar if they sold it in 1 kilogram plastic containers like other brands.
Scrummy
My partner loves it as do my twin great grandaughters,they call it papam’s marmite peanut. They like It onToast.
Marmite and peanut butter - wedded bliss!
Just love the crunch and super savoury taste. Spreads on toast beautifully
Excellent but use sparingly, strong in salt.
The combination of flavours works pleasingly and well, particularly on thick toast. It tastes very salty if you're over-generous with the amount.
Delicious!
If you like Marmite and peanut butter, you should like this. It’s moreish and delicious! It’s also proper peanut butter without sugar added.
Delicious!
This is delicious! It needs a good stir when you first open it as the oil separates and rests on top. I have it on granary toast and it is a total taste sensation!
Breakfast snacking pleasure!
I love Marmite and I love peanut butter, so to find both products in the same jar is my breakfast nirvana. It goes well on toast and even better on toasted bagels of whatever flavour. Just stir well and dollop it on.
A weird combo but kinda works!
A MARMITE Customer
Im a huge fan of peanut butter and marmite separately and after the first few times of trying this I was still really on the fence, but this really grows on you! It's delicious on granary and combines the two flavours well.
Good
A MARMITE Customer
I really like it's texture and creaminess. It's great for the toast and it's crunchy makes it more tasty. I tried other peanut butter but marmite is something exceptional. Try it and you will know. I highly recommend it.
Really nice taste
A MARMITE Customer
I was a bit sceptical on the whole idea of marmite and peanut butter, and really didn't think that it would work. Well was I wrong! The marmite is not too strong, just a mild taste which doesn't over power the peanut butter. It's absolutely gorgeous! The texture is perfect, just the right amount of crunch, without having too large peanut pieces. It's not sweet, but it's also not bitter. Just that perfect sweet spot! I find my self often just sitting and eating this directly out of the jar with a spoon! The best bit? It's healthy! What more could you ask for? It's an amazing product, and I'm sure that once you try it for your self you will agree!