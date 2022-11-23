We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 575G

image 1 of Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 575G

£5.50
£0.96/100g

Product Description

  • Peanut butter with yeast extract fortified with B vitamins
  • Let’s show breakfast nut-ting but love! Now introducing NEW Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter XL, there’s more to love and more to hate. A unique and delicious breakfast spread which will add a new twist to your taste buds. The nutty, crunchy goodness of Peanut Butter meets the umami depth of Marmite. Even better yet? We supersized the jar. That means a few less trips to the store, Sunday morning toast galore and so much MORE, as Breakfast just got nutty. Another big idea? Level up your pancake game and try Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy XL with sliced banana. It's also perfect on toast, crumpets and bagels for the ultimate convenient and tasty breakfast solution for you and the family to enjoy.
  • What’s more, Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy is rich in B vitamins (including B12) and contains no added sugar* - so what more could you want from a breakfast spread? Be sure to give it a good stir as the product contains peanut oil, which can naturally separate. This product is also suitable for vegetarians, it’s no wonder Marmite is the United Kingdom’s favourite Yeast Extract and has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902.
  • Go on, get a jar for yourself today. Whether you Love or Hate Marmite you certainly need to give it a try!
  • Disclaimers :
  • * contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Breakfast Gets Nutty.
  • Unlike any other peanut butter, ours is blended with the umami magic of yeast. You’ll love it.
  • There’s More to Love & More to Hate.
  • Not only did we make a Marmite Crunchy peanut butter spread, but we supersized the jar. Now there’s more to love and more to hate.
  • Rich in B vitamins (including B12).
  • Making Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy a cracking choice for a healthy breakfast.
  • Suitable if you're vegetarian.
  • This breakfast spread is a taste-bud teasing, crowd-pleasing breakfast choice – for everyone.
  • Contains peanut oil.
  • Naturally. This means you may see the peanut oil separate in the jar, so give it a good ol’ stir with a spoon. Then enjoy your delicious new breakfast spread!
  • A Quick & Easy Breakfast Solution.
  • Whether it’s on bagels, toast, pancakes – spread it. Taste it. Love it. (Or hate it.)
  • Pack size: 575G

Information

Ingredients

PEANUTS (87%), yeast extract powder (9.5%), PEANUT oil, antioxidant (tocopherol extract), vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid). May contain other nuts

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

Net Contents

575g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2427 kJ364 kJ4%
Energy (kcal)580 kcal87 kcal0%
Fat (g)45 g6.7 g10%
of which saturates (g)5.9 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)12 g1.8 g1%
of which sugars (g)5 g0.8 g1%
Fibre (g)7.9 g1.2 g0%
Protein (g)28 g4.2 g8%
Salt (g)2.1 g0.31 g5%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)6.3 mg0.95 mg86%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)3.6 mg0.54 mg39%
Niacin (mg)50 mg7.5 mg47%
Folic Acid (µg)1484 μg222.6 μg0%
Vitamin B12 (µg)14.6 μg2.19 μg88%
1 portion = 15 g e. (Pack contains 38 portions)---
30 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

I want this smooth!

4 stars

Delicious but would be easier to spread if they made it smooth. And easier to get out of jar if they sold it in 1 kilogram plastic containers like other brands.

Scrummy

5 stars

My partner loves it as do my twin great grandaughters,they call it papam’s marmite peanut. They like It onToast.

Marmite and peanut butter - wedded bliss!

5 stars

Just love the crunch and super savoury taste. Spreads on toast beautifully

Excellent but use sparingly, strong in salt.

4 stars

The combination of flavours works pleasingly and well, particularly on thick toast. It tastes very salty if you're over-generous with the amount.

Delicious!

5 stars

If you like Marmite and peanut butter, you should like this. It’s moreish and delicious! It’s also proper peanut butter without sugar added.

Delicious!

5 stars

This is delicious! It needs a good stir when you first open it as the oil separates and rests on top. I have it on granary toast and it is a total taste sensation!

Breakfast snacking pleasure!

5 stars

I love Marmite and I love peanut butter, so to find both products in the same jar is my breakfast nirvana. It goes well on toast and even better on toasted bagels of whatever flavour. Just stir well and dollop it on.

A weird combo but kinda works!

4 stars

A MARMITE Customer

Im a huge fan of peanut butter and marmite separately and after the first few times of trying this I was still really on the fence, but this really grows on you! It's delicious on granary and combines the two flavours well.

Good

4 stars

A MARMITE Customer

I really like it's texture and creaminess. It's great for the toast and it's crunchy makes it more tasty. I tried other peanut butter but marmite is something exceptional. Try it and you will know. I highly recommend it.

Really nice taste

5 stars

A MARMITE Customer

I was a bit sceptical on the whole idea of marmite and peanut butter, and really didn't think that it would work. Well was I wrong! The marmite is not too strong, just a mild taste which doesn't over power the peanut butter. It's absolutely gorgeous! The texture is perfect, just the right amount of crunch, without having too large peanut pieces. It's not sweet, but it's also not bitter. Just that perfect sweet spot! I find my self often just sitting and eating this directly out of the jar with a spoon! The best bit? It's healthy! What more could you ask for? It's an amazing product, and I'm sure that once you try it for your self you will agree!

1-10 of 30 reviews

