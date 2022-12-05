Ramon Bilbao Rioja Crianza 75Cl

A good quality full bodied Spanish red wine
Great wine from Rioja
A fantastic wine from Rioja and at such a great price. My new favourite.
The best selling Rioja in Spain, clearly they know what they are drinking and talking about! Wonderful fruit driven wine and great value for money on offer.
This wine was very nice, full-bodied and goes well with any meal.
A lovely fruity Rioja, perfectly balanced and incredibly moreish. I served it at a recent dinner party where we had some bbq'd sardines and chorizo sausages, the wine was a great match. It might also be nice slightly chilled ( very Spanish!)
Good Quality Rioja
This is a very good quality Rioja having both structure and fruit. I had this with roast lamb but my wife said it went well with Vegetarian Lasagne and the soft tannins mean it is nice on its own as well. Highly recommended.
Not the same as having it direct from Spain
It tasted absolutely nothing like the theoretically identical bottle available in Spain. Watery, alcoholic. Just a different and far inferior product.
An absolutely fabulous wine for the price. I know that wine appreciation is a very personal thing, but I can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t enjoy this. Enjoy!
This is how I imagine the strainings of the devil's jockstrap to taste. Don't even cook with it.
An Amazing Rioja.
Five stars? Five is simply not enough, I think this wine is amazing it won't last long at this offer price.