Ramon Bilbao Rioja Crianza 75Cl

Product Description

  • Ramon Bilbao Rioja Crianza 75Cl
  • In 1924 Ramón Bilbao set up his own bodega in order to make wines with a unique style, one that would reflect his adventurous character through aromas and flavours in which the grapes are given their full expression and which are able to transport you to the land from which they sprang.
  • V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegano, v-label.eu
  • Wine of Spain
  • Wineries for climate protection
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bodegas Ramón Bilbao S.A

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Rodolfo Bastida

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Each plot carefully monitored throughout the cycle and picked at the ideal moment in each case. Plots fermented separately at a controlled temperature (28-29ºC) and the final blending made before cask ageing for 14 months in American-oak casks.

History

  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao was founded in 1924 in the town of Haro, Wine Capital of Rioja. Today we have 265 ha of our own vineyards, split between Rioja and Rueda, plus another 900 ha which we control in the main quality districts of the D.O.Ca Rioja and the D.O. Rueda. For this task we have a team of viticulture specialists which works with respect for the land and tends the vines using natural methods.

Regional Information

  • Rioja is a land of wines. You only have to rest your eyes on its wonderful landscapes full of vineyards. A unique place in the world, which is home to the most iconic appellation in Spain. In Bodegas Ramón Bilbao we are committed to the exhaustive understanding of our land, conscious that the more deeply we study it, the more we can refine the singular personality of our wines. Discover it with us.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao, S.A.,
  • Haro,
  • España.

Return to

  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao, S.A.,
  • Haro,
  • España.
  • www.bodegasramonbilbao.es

Net Contents

75cl

A good quality full bodied Spanish red wine

5 stars

A good quality full bodied Spanish red wine

Great wine from Rioja

5 stars

A fantastic wine from Rioja and at such a great price. My new favourite.

The best selling Rioja in Spain, clearly they know

5 stars

The best selling Rioja in Spain, clearly they know what they are drinking and talking about! Wonderful fruit driven wine and great value for money on offer.

This wine was very nice, full-bodied and goes well

5 stars

This wine was very nice, full-bodied and goes well with any meal.

A delicious, fruity Rioja

5 stars

A lovely fruity Rioja, perfectly balanced and incredibly moreish. I served it at a recent dinner party where we had some bbq'd sardines and chorizo sausages, the wine was a great match. It might also be nice slightly chilled ( very Spanish!)

Good Quality Rioja

5 stars

This is a very good quality Rioja having both structure and fruit. I had this with roast lamb but my wife said it went well with Vegetarian Lasagne and the soft tannins mean it is nice on its own as well. Highly recommended.

Not the same as having it direct from Spain

2 stars

It tasted absolutely nothing like the theoretically identical bottle available in Spain. Watery, alcoholic. Just a different and far inferior product.

An absolutely fabulous wine for the price. I know

5 stars

An absolutely fabulous wine for the price. I know that wine appreciation is a very personal thing, but I can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t enjoy this. Enjoy!

This is how I imagine the strainings of the devil'

1 stars

This is how I imagine the strainings of the devil's jockstrap to taste. Don't even cook with it.

An Amazing Rioja.

5 stars

Five stars? Five is simply not enough, I think this wine is amazing it won't last long at this offer price.

