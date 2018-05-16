MILKYBAR Cookies and Cream Bites Pouch 90g
New
- Energy401kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt0.07g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2226kJ
Product Description
- Cream tasting white chocolate bites with filling containing crumbled cookie pieces (10%).
- Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
- Milkybar® Cookies & Cream is here, bringing together creamy-tasting smooth white chocolate with crunchy, chocolatey cookie pieces!
- Enjoy creamy crunchy deliciousness with Milkybar® Cookies & Cream Bites, yummy bites of white chocolate, with a creamy milky filling and a crunchy cookie piece. With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, Milkybar® Cookies & Cream sharing bag is perfect to share with all of the family.
- Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons, and you can find our Cookies & Cream Block in selected Value Retailer stores
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- If you love Milkybar® Cookies & Cream, why not try our creamy Milkybar® Giant Buttons, available in Sharing Bags now!
- Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.
- Don't Recycle
- Terracycle - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Yummy bites of white chocolate, with a creamy, milky filling and a crunchy cookie piece
- Perfect for sharing
- Deliciously creamy-tasting white chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Butterfat (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
For Best Before End See Base.Store Cool and Dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 3 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2226kJ
|401kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|96kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.3g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|15.7g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|10.5g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|53.4g
|9.6g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.5g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021