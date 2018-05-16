Wall's Soft Scoop Rainbow Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream 1.8L
Product Description
- Multi-coloured strawberry and vanilla flavour ice creams.
- Bring your family together with Wall’s Soft Scop Rainbow Road ice cream dessert, a delicious mix of multi-coloured Vanilla and Strawberry flavour ice creams. Our tasty frozen desserts prove that we put our passion and over 90 years of ice cream experience into every tub. Enjoy our colourful Wall’s Soft Scoop Rainbow Road ice cream on its own, with toppings, or as a complement to your favourite pudding. Our Wall’s Soft Scoop Rainbow Road Ice Cream comes in a 1.8L ice cream tub, giving you plenty of tasty ice cream to share. It is the perfect, fun family dessert and a must-have staple for your freezer. Delicious on its own, or drizzled with strawberry or chocolate sauce, it is a versatile frozen treat. Dress it up with fruit and cream, turn it into an incredible sundae, take the heat out of sizzling crumbles, put a couple of scoops with your fizzy drink to make a float – there are endless ways that you and your family can have some fun with our soft scoop ice cream tub. Bring your family together! With Wall's delicious Ice Cream that everyone loves, it is so easy to connect, laugh and truly bond. So, get the spoons ready and say Goodbye Serious Hello Joy! Put the fun back in your family with Wall’s Soft Scoop Rainbow Road Ice Cream.
- We put our passion and over 90s years of ice cream experience into every tub of Wall's Soft Scoop Rainbow Road Ice Cream
- Soft Scoop Rainbow Road Ice Cream dessert contains multi-coloured vanilla and strawberry flavour ice creams
- Celebrate family gatherings with Wall's Soft Scoop Rainbow Road Ice Cream, the perfect family treat
- This tub of ice cream is not only perfect on its own, but also goes well with toppings, or as a compliment to your favourite pudding
- Bring your family together with Wall's delicious Soft Scoop Ice Cream that everybody loves.
- Get the most taste out of Wall's delicious ice cream by storing it at -18°C
- Pack size: 1800ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, sugar, coconut fat, fructose syrup, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, whey solids (MILK), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), acidity regulator (citric acid), flavourings, colours (copper complexes of chlorophyllins, curcumin, carotenes, annatto norbixin), red beetroot juice concentrate
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
1800 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|787 kJ
|346 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|189 kcal
|83 kcal
|Fat (g)
|7.5 g
|3.3 g
|of which saturates (g)
|6.8 g
|3 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|12 g
|of which sugars (g)
|18 g
|7.8 g
|Protein (g)
|2.5 g
|1.1 g
|Salt (g)
|0.11 g
|0.05 g
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 18 portions)
|-
|-
