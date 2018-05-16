Bfree Avocado Wraps 4 X 42G

- Energy447kJ 107kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ/255kcal
- Made using a blend of chickpea flour, rice and pea proteins, with 10% avocado for a delicious wrap.
- At BFree, we believe you can live free, without having to compromise on flavour or quality. Our great tasting products are created using carefully chosen free-from ingredients.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - IE-002-042
- Here's to Freedom!
- Plastic not currently recyclable
- Super Soft
- Only 107 Calories
- Live free!
- Holy Guacamole, It's a Wrap Made from Avocado
- High in Fibre
- Gluten, Wheat, Dairy, Nut, Egg and Soy Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 168G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chickpea Flour, Avocado Pulp (10%), Thickening Agents (Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Carboxy Methylcellulose), Rice Protein, Potato Starch, Pea Protein, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Inulin, Pear Juice Concentrate, Milled Flaxseed, Spinach Powder, Fermented Rice Flour, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Psyllium Husk (Mustard), Cultured Dextrose, Rowan Berry Extract, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucono Delta Lactone), Dried Chlorella, Onion Powder, Dried Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice
Allergy Information
- For all allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Best Before: See Front of Pack.Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness, re-seal bag directly after use or store in an airtight container. Best used within 2 days. Can Be Frozen
Preparation and Usage
- Try Me Warm!
- It's best to warm our wraps for 10-15 seconds in a microwave, hot oven or on a hot grill, but are amazing straight out of the packet too!
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 42g Wraps)
Name and address
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us
- BFree Foods, Ltd.,
- 10 Clyde Road,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
- www.bfreefoods.com
Net Contents
4 x 42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 42g Wrap*
|Energy
|1065kJ/255kcal
|447kJ/107kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|11.0g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|16.0g
|6.7g
|Protein
|16.6g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.33g
|0.56g
|* This pack contains 4 portions (4 x 42g Wraps)
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult 8,400 kJ/2000 kcal
|-
|-
