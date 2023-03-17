Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

NIVEA Q10 60+ Firming Body Lotion with organic Argan Oil cares for mature and dry skin, intensively moisturising and deeply nourishing the skin for a smooth and supple skin feel. At the same time the rich formula contains skin’s own coenzyme Q10, which is a protective antioxidant and thus a natural skin-firming defence. The formula noticeably firms the skin and improves skin elasticity in 10 days. The oil infused yet fast absorbing formula is specially formulated for mature, dry skin and helps support the skin’s natural regeneration process whilst providing 48h skin hydration. The product comes in a practical pump bottle that makes application especially easy. For best results, apply the lotion to your whole body daily and gently massage into your skin.

Noticeably firms and improves skin elasticity in 10 days Intensively moisturises skin for 48h Organic Argan Oil infused formula for extra nourishment Rich and creamy texture for mature & dry skin Pump format for convenient usage

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, C15-19 Alkane, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sorbitan Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Cera Microcristallina, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, BHT, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

400ml ℮