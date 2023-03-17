We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Ml
image 1 of Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Mlimage 2 of Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Mlimage 3 of Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Mlimage 4 of Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

4.8(139)
Write a review

£9.00

£2.25/100ml

Nivea Q10+ Argan Oil Firming Body Lotion 400Ml
NIVEA Q10 60+ Firming Body Lotion with organic Argan Oil cares for mature and dry skin, intensively moisturising and deeply nourishing the skin for a smooth and supple skin feel. At the same time the rich formula contains skin’s own coenzyme Q10, which is a protective antioxidant and thus a natural skin-firming defence. The formula noticeably firms the skin and improves skin elasticity in 10 days. The oil infused yet fast absorbing formula is specially formulated for mature, dry skin and helps support the skin’s natural regeneration process whilst providing 48h skin hydration. The product comes in a practical pump bottle that makes application especially easy. For best results, apply the lotion to your whole body daily and gently massage into your skin.
Noticeably firms and improves skin elasticity in 10 daysIntensively moisturises skin for 48hOrganic Argan Oil infused formula for extra nourishmentRich and creamy texture for mature & dry skinPump format for convenient usage
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, C15-19 Alkane, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Sorbitan Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Cera Microcristallina, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, BHT, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

400ml ℮

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here