Weetabix Melts White Chocolate Cereal 360G

Product Description
- Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with White Chocolate Flavoured Filling Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- A crunchy wholegrain and high in fibre shell, with a smoooooooooth white chocolate filled centre
- For a morning kick start
- For afternoon snacking, or for evening nibbling!
- Have you had yours?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Box - Recycle
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- ® and ™ - Trade Marks of Weetabix Limited.
- Soft Centred Crunchy Bites
- Wholegrain
- Fortified Vitamins & Iron
- High Fibre
- Low in Salt
- Contains Folic Acid
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat Flour (45%), White Chocolate Filling (Sunflower Oil, Sugar, White Chocolate (5.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter#, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Starch, Inulin, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherols), Maltodextrin, Wheat Bran, Inulin, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, #Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry, Odour Free PlaceFor Best Before, see top flap.
Preparation and Usage
- To Retain Freshness Fold Over Inner Bag After Use
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately twelve 30g servings
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- We want you to enjoy Chocolate Melts in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
Net Contents
360g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|%RI* per 100g
|Energy
|1778kJ/
|533kJ/
|-
|424kcal
|127kcal
|Fat
|14g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|59g
|18g
|of which sugars
|18g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|13g
|3.9g
|Protein
|9.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.05g
|Vitamin D
|4.2µg
|1.3µg
|84%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.94mg
|0.28mg
|86%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|0.36mg
|86%
|Niacin
|14mg
|4.2mg
|88%
|Folic Acid
|170µg
|51µg
|85%
|Iron
|12mg
|3.6mg
|86%
|Vitamins & Iron
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
