Louis Latour Bourgogne Chardonnay 75Cl

Louis Latour Bourgogne Chardonnay 75Cl
£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Louis Latour Bourgogne Chardonnay 75Cl
  • Founded in 1797, Maison Louis Latour harvests, vinifies, ages and bottles the finest wines of Burgundy.
  • 9.8 UK units per bottles
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed
  • Men 3-4 units a day
  • Women 2-3 units a day
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites (SO2)

Tasting Notes

  • With its bright gold hue, the Bourgogne Chardonnay La Chanfleure 2019 is very floral on the nose. The palate is fresh with aromas of green apple, white peach and almond with refreshing minerality on the finish.

Region of Origin

Burgundy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Maison Louis Latour

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Jean Charles Thomas

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel vats with temperature controlled malolactic fermentation. Followed by 8-10 months ageing in stainless steel vats.

History

  • The Latour family are long established in Burgundy's wine trade. They began as vine growers in the village of Aloxe-Corton as early as 1760s and went on to establish today's business, Maison Louis Latour, in 1797. The company has been in family ownership for 11 generations and is now led by the seventh person to take the name Louis Latour. He is ably supported by head winemaker Jean Charles Thomas and domaine director Christophe Deola.

Regional Information

  • The result of a long history, Burgundy and its wines are known worldwide. Chardonnay is a native grape variety of the area. Chardonnay perfectly matches the terroir of Burgundy: poor soils or calcareous marl, perfect exposure but a temperate climate.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Importer address

  • Louis Latour Agencies,
  • 12-14 Denman Street,
  • London,
  • W1D 7HJ.

Net Contents

75cl

Great White Burgundy at sensible price .

4 stars

Excellent very typical Chardonnay , tons of flavour lovely finish .....terrific value at 25% discount !

