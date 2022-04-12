Highland Spring Blackberry Plum Spring Water 4X330ml

Sweetened with concentrated apple juice
Too sweet. It’s been sweetened with concentrated Apple Juice (the main ingredient except water) despite it not being listed on the front. It’s such a shame, because just the natural flavouring would have been enough. The Apple juice spoils it. Aqua Libra, Pellegrini Essensa, Ugli and other drinks in this category have not been sweetened with Apple juice and taste much fresher
Flavourful Without Added Sugar
Lots of great flavour, no added sugar and no artificial sugar needed for it!