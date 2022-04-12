We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Highland Spring Blackberry Plum Spring Water 4X330ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated spring water with fruit juice and natural flavourings
  • A wildly fruity blend of naturally refreshing Highland Spring sparkling water, bursting with the taste of juicy blackberry, sweet plum and softly herbal hibiscus. Just 33 calories.
  • Feel a surge of sparkling fruitiness
  • Good Shopping Guide - Ethical Company
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Natural flavourings (Blackberry, Hibiscus, Plum, with other Natural Flavourings), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • (GB): Highland Spring Ltd.,
  • Blackford,
  • PH4 1QA.
  • (EU/NI): Hartziotis Trading Co Ltd.,
  • 2540 Dhali,
  • Nicosia,

Return to

  • Highland Spring Ltd.,
  • Blackford,
  • PH4 1QA.
  • www.highlandspring.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy41kJ / 10kcal
Fat0g
Carbohydrates1.8g
- of which is sugars1.7g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Sweetened with concentrated apple juice

2 stars

Too sweet. It’s been sweetened with concentrated Apple Juice (the main ingredient except water) despite it not being listed on the front. It’s such a shame, because just the natural flavouring would have been enough. The Apple juice spoils it. Aqua Libra, Pellegrini Essensa, Ugli and other drinks in this category have not been sweetened with Apple juice and taste much fresher

Flavourful Without Added Sugar

5 stars

Lots of great flavour, no added sugar and no artificial sugar needed for it!

