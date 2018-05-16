Tesco Babyleaves Perfect With Steak 70g

- Energy25kJ 6kcal<1%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 72kJ / 17kcal
Product Description
- A mix of wild rocket, baby spinach, chard, and Greek cress.
- At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we take the highest quality salad leaves and carefully wash them, ready for you to eat straight away.
- Hot & Fiery Peppery Greek cress blended with young, tender babyleaves
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wild Rocket, Baby Spinach, Chard, Greek Cress.
To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
70g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (35g)
|Energy
|72kJ / 17kcal
|25kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021