Richmond Chicken Sausages 10 Pack 340G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 699kJ/167kcal
Product Description
- Richmond Chicken Sausages 10 Pack 340g
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! Try our chicken sausages, a healthier alternative for your whole family.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- Our own Irish recipe
- High in Protein
- Tasty & Succulent
- Pack size: 340G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (52%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Chicken Fat, Starch, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Herb, Soya Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol, Lemon Powder, Casing: Beef Collagen, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Allergy Information
- For Allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Grill
Instructions: 10-15 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place on a rack. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/ Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
Name and address
- Richmond Sausages,
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g, as sold, contains
|2 Sausages (68g), as sold, contain
|Energy
|699kJ/167kcal
|475kJ/114kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|7.6g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.84g
|0.57g
|Protein
|11g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.84g
