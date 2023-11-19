We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Puppy Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 12x100g

A complete pet food for puppies aged 2-12 months (in pouches).
At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutrition experts to create a range of dog food, with wholesome nutritious ingredients, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dog that live life to the full. Mixed pouch selection: 3x with Beef & Rice 3x with Chicken & Rice 3x with Lamb & Rice 3x with Poultry & Rice Pack size: 12 x 100gMixed Selection in Jelly for Puppies
Pack size: 1200G

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Net Contents

12 x 100g e (1.2kg)

Ingredients

Composition:

With Poultry & Rice in Jelly
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Poultry), Cereals (1.5% Uncooked Rice equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars.

Additives:
Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Vitamin E 12 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)  0.3mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12mg.

Technological additives per kg: Cassia Gum 1.7g.

Analytical Constituents:

Protein    8.0%
Crude Fibre  0.5%
Fat content    7.0%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    81.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%


Calories 96 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

