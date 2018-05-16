Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Southern Fried Grills X2 180G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Grills formed from rehydrated wheat protein, coated in breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Enjoy Southern Fried Chicken-Free Grills as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- All Natural Plant Power
- We pick Selected Peas from fields
- Take all the Protein goodness* from the dried peas
- Then add delicious herbs and spices
- *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.
- Powered by plants
- Meat-Free
- Source of Protein
- High in Fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Wheat Protein (39%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Starch (Tapioca Wheat, Potato), Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Spices, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Sage, Onion Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18 C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 25 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Try a classic with a twist
- A twist on a poke bowl, why not try these delicious chicken-free southern fried grills chopped up with some sticky rice, spinach, cucumber, edamame beans and some spicy mayo?
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Southern Fried Grill Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1325kJ
|1216kJ
|- kcal
|318kcal
|291kcal
|Fat
|17g
|16g
|- of which Saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|23g
|- of which Sugars
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|5.7g
|Protein
|12g
|11g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.86g
|-
|-
