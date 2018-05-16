Northern Dough Company Pizza Italian Herb 2X200g

Product Description
- The best pizza starts with great dough. Inside, you'll find a couple of balls of doughy goodness, infused with Italian herbs for an aromatic flavour, and instant transportation to the Mediterranean (no flights required). Defrost them, watch them rise, then it's time to get hands on to create the ultimate homemade pizza, garlic bread or dough balls. Perfect for your favourite Italian dish.
- For hands that love to make
- We started The Northern Dough Co because we love great pizza - the making as much as the munching. Getting our
- hands on the dough, rolling out the base, spreading out our favourite toppings. It's more than a great pizza, it's a great experience - and it's one we wanted to share.
- Amy & Chris
- (The dough duo)
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Cardboard - widely recycled
- Film - recycle at carrier bag collection points
- The best pizza starts with great dough
- Doughy infusion
- Make 2x12" pizza per pack
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Dried Herbs, Olive Oil, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe. Not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to production methods. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen, defrost before use (use within 48 hours)
Preparation and Usage
- How to Dough it
- 1. Defrost
- Leaving the dough in the wrapper, defrost in the fridge overnight, or at room temp for at least 4 hours. As the dough comes to life you'll notice it rise and grow - this is completely normal. (If you're short on time, see our website for an emergency timesaving 7 min defrost tip!)
- 2. Heat
- Bring your dough to room temp (so it's super stretchy) and crank up the oven to 240ºC/ Gas Mark 9.
- 3. Flour
- Dust a work surface, rolling pin and baking tray with flour.
- 4. Stretch N Roll
- Stretch, roll and shape your dough into a rough, rustic, sorta-circular shape.
- 5. Top
- Transfer the base to your floured tray, and top it off with a few of your favourite things.
- 6. Bake
- Until the crust is golden brown, and delicious (around 8-10 mins)
Net Contents
2 x 220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|944kJ/222kcal
|Total Fat
|1.5g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|47.8g
|Of which sugars
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.45g
