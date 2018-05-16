Swedish Glace Raspberry Soy Ice Cream 750Ml
Product Description
- Raspberry flavour soy ice cream and raspberry sauce (13%).
- Swedish Glace Delightful Raspberry Dairy-Free Ice Cream with a refreshing raspberry sauce swirl and deliciously smooth and creamy texture without the cream. It's the perfect sweet treat for those who are lactose or gluten intolerant, or following a dairy-free or vegan diet. You might notice we’ve got a new look, but you'll still find our delicious, signature smooth ice cream inside. It’s perfect spooned on the side of your favourite pudding, cooling down a fruit crumble or topping a vegan chocolate brownie. Or enjoy as a tasty treat scooped straight from the tub. With absolutely no compromise on taste, our 750 ml plant based ice cream desserts are dairy, gluten and lactose-free, contain no artificial colours or flavours, and are vegan and Kosher certified. If you like our Delightful Raspberry ice cream why not check out our other tasty flavours including Heavenly Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla? Uncomplicated deliciousness, that’s what we deliver in every scoop. We first started making our dairy-free desserts back in 1990 and have come a long way since to perfect our tasty vegan ice cream. But don’t just take our word for it – give it a whirl yourself! Whether you are dairy intolerant or following a vegan lifestyle, we believe you shouldn’t have to compromise on great taste. Find out more about us and the rest of our ice cream range at our website.
- With a fresh, new look, Swedish Glace Delightful Raspberry Dairy-Free Ice Cream has the same great taste and wonderfully smooth texture you know and love
- We want to make simple and delicious ice cream available to all, which is why this vegan frozen dessert is dairy-free, gluten-free and lactose-free
- Our ice cream is the perfect pudding partner, or can be enjoyed as a tasty treat spooned straight from the 750 ml tub that offers plenty to share
- This raspberry soy ice cream contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Swedish Glace Delightful Raspberry Dairy-Free Ice Cream is Kosher certified
- Our ice cream tubs and lids are recyclable – just give them a quick rinse and recycle in the plastics recycling stream; check local recycling facilities for details
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, raspberry puree (5.0%), coconut fat, dextrose, SOY powder (1.5%), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, pectin, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), salt, colour (red beetroot juice concentrate), acidity regulator (citric acid), flavourings. Gluten free
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Lithuania
Preparation and Usage
Net Contents
750 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|758 kJ
|432 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|179 kcal
|102 kcal
|Fat (g)
|5 g
|2.9 g
|of which saturates (g)
|4.2 g
|2.4 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33 g
|19 g
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|15 g
|Protein (g)
|0.9 g
|0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0.18 g
|0.1 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1 portion = 100 ml. (Pack contains 8 portions)
|-
|-
