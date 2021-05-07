We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Proper Tasty Lancashire Cheese 190G

Proper Tasty Lancashire Cheese 190G
£ 2.50
£1.32/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tasty Lancashire
  • To find out what proper cheese stands for visit butlerscheeses.co.uk/proper
  • Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Strength - Tangy - 4
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Lancashire Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Rewrap your cheese in the original packaging.Once opened consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • SAFETY: MADE WITH PASTEURISED MILK.

Name and address

  • Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses,
  • Wilson Fields Farm,
  • Inglewhite,
  • Preston,
  • PR3 2LH.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1618kJ/390kcal
Fat33.2g
of which saturates22.0g
Carbohydrate0.1g
of which sugars0.1g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein22.8g
Salt1.8g

