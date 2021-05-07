Proper Tasty Lancashire Cheese 190G
Offer
Product Description
- Tasty Lancashire
- To find out what proper cheese stands for visit butlerscheeses.co.uk/proper
- Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Strength - Tangy - 4
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Lancashire Cheese (Milk)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Rewrap your cheese in the original packaging.Once opened consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- SAFETY: MADE WITH PASTEURISED MILK.
Name and address
- Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses,
- Wilson Fields Farm,
- Inglewhite,
- Preston,
- PR3 2LH.
Return to
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1618kJ/390kcal
|Fat
|33.2g
|of which saturates
|22.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|22.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
Safety information
