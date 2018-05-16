Smart Plant Bar Salted Caramel 64G

Product Description
- High Protein Plant Bar coated in dairy free chocolate with sweeteners
- Use a part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 20g Plant Protein*
- 0.7g Sugar*
- *Per 64g Bar
- Vegetarians Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 64G
- High Protein
- Low Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend [Soya Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Isolate, Pumpkin Seed Protein], Milk Alternative Chocolate Coating [Cocoa Butter, Soya Flour, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sweetener (Maltitol), Soya Protein Nuggets [Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Malt Extract (Gluten), Slat], Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Coconut Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Water, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Thickener (Gum Acacia), Natural Flavouring, Salt], Peanut Paste, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerin), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Salt, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides) 25% Milk Alternative Chocolate Covering
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Per 64g Bar
|Energy
|1745kJ /423kcal
|1117kJ / 271kcal
|Fat
|23g
|14g
|of Which Saturates
|11g
|7g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|20g
|of Which Sugars
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|24g
|15g
|Protein
|32g
|20g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
