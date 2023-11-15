Aussie Blonde Hydration Purple Shampoo 290Ml
Blonde hair SOS? Don't panic, we’re throwing you an Aussie lifeline. This kick (br)ass purple shampoo neutralises brassy, yellow tones to leave blonde hair boosted, hydrated and bright! Infused with amazing Australian superfoods, this silver shampoo (with extra toning power) is a true saviour for coloured, bleached, blonde & silver hair in need of help. And did we mention it smells amazing?! Our best purple shampoo with 95 % natural ingredients (mixture of natural origin 75% purified water and 20% naturally derived ingredients, the other 5% for a good usage experience and product stability).
POWERFUL INGREDIENTS: Aussie SOS Blonde Purple shampoo with Australian Wild Plum & Manuka LeafMIRACLE EFFECTS: Silver Shampoo to reduce brassiness on dyed, bleached, blonde, silver and grey hair100% VEGAN: The formula is not derived from animals and has 95% natural ingredientsANIMAL-FRIENDLY FORMULA: Aussie is recognised cruelty free by PETAECO-CONSCIOUSNESS: Please recycle me! This bottle is made of transparent PET material and is recyclableINTOXICATING SCENT: Enjoy the delicious Aussie fragrance
Pack size: 290ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Citric Acid, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Laureth-23, CI 60730, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Dodecylbenzene Sulfonic Acid, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Histidine, Magnesium Nitrate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone
Net Contents
290ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
How to use: Massage onto wet hair, leave for 3-5 minutes (depending of level of toning needed), have a sing-a-long to yourself, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with Aussie Blonde Conditioner or 3 Minute Miracle for extra nourishment.