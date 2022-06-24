Nakd Blueberry Muffin Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g

Tasty, useful snack, highly recommended
Yes if was good quality and has a nice flavour. Useful as a snack in between meals which is not too fattening. I would recommend it to others.
Love this bar
One of my favourite nakd bars and a staple in my handbag. Tastes fruity and baked and moist, it’s delicious. Very confused about one of the reviews saying this bar is too sweet , I’m quite sensitive to sweets as I’m pre-diabetic and have been detoxed from sugar for years and these bars taste great , not too sweet but just sweet enough. I have tried all the bars and my favourites are the blueberry muffin , Apple danish and the chocolish these are very tasty ,great options for someone who has a sweet tooth but tends to find usual sweet treats too sweet and for pcos women and pre-diabetics/hypoglycaemic’s 💜
Not my cup of tea
Very, very sweet and strong fake flavoring of blueberry. Personally not my taste, but if you have a very sweet tooth then it might be yours.
Delicious
Really tasty. I've tried several flavours and this is close second favourite to bakewell flavour.