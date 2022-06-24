We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nakd Blueberry Muffin Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g

Nakd Blueberry Muffin Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit & Nut Bars Containing Blueberries and Natural Flavouring
  • Muffin compares to nakd. Blueberry Muffin, the snack bar bursting with scrumptious flavours. This blueberry beauty is free from gluten and dairy and made from 100% natural ingredients, just fruits & nuts! All of that AND it counts as one of your five a day. Winner winner Blueberry Muffin for dinner!
  • Fancy a natural snack? nakd. raw fruit and nut bars are made with 100% natural ingredients and no added sugar. No matter what you are in the mood for, we have the flavour for you, from Blueberry Muffin to Raspberry Cocoa with our Vegan Chocolish. So if you're looking for something healthy but jaw-droppingly tasty, look no further. Go nakd.!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Raw - cold pressed
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 140G
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dates† 58%, Cashews 15%, Raisins 15%, Almonds 10%, Blueberries 2%, A hint of Natural Flavouring, †Dates not from Britain

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts.

Storage

Best before: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pressed together without heat into tasty raw bars

Warnings

  • May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • AL1 3AW,
  • UK.
  • Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
  • Genstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • AL1 3AW,
  • UK.
  • nakd.unitedkingdom@eatnakd.com
  • Discover more at eatnakd.com

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy1558kJ545kJ
-371kcal130kcal
Fat13.0g4.6g
of which saturates2.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.3g19.0g
of which sugars*52.0g18.2g
Fibre4.1g1.4g
Protein7.1g2.5g
Salt0.02g0.01g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

May contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Tasty, useful snack, highly recommended

4 stars

Yes if was good quality and has a nice flavour. Useful as a snack in between meals which is not too fattening. I would recommend it to others.

Love this bar

5 stars

One of my favourite nakd bars and a staple in my handbag. Tastes fruity and baked and moist, it’s delicious. Very confused about one of the reviews saying this bar is too sweet , I’m quite sensitive to sweets as I’m pre-diabetic and have been detoxed from sugar for years and these bars taste great , not too sweet but just sweet enough. I have tried all the bars and my favourites are the blueberry muffin , Apple danish and the chocolish these are very tasty ,great options for someone who has a sweet tooth but tends to find usual sweet treats too sweet and for pcos women and pre-diabetics/hypoglycaemic’s 💜

Not my cup of tea

2 stars

Very, very sweet and strong fake flavoring of blueberry. Personally not my taste, but if you have a very sweet tooth then it might be yours.

Delicious

5 stars

Really tasty. I've tried several flavours and this is close second favourite to bakewell flavour.

