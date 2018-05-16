Halo Top Vanilla Crunch Sticks 3X90ml
New
- Energy695 kJ 166 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ
Product Description
- Halo Top Vanilla Crunch Sticks 3x90ml
- Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream Coated with Milk Chocolate Couverture* (32%) and Wafer Crunch (1%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- *Contains vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
- 166 kcal per bar
- Pack size: 270ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate Couverture (32%) (Sugar, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract), Resistant Dextrin, Sugar, Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Eggs, Wafer Crunch (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Coconut Oil, Salt), Sweetener (Erythritol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavour, Orange Carrot Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts and Soy.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see side of box.
Importer address
- UK: Halo Top UK Ltd.,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- EU: Halo Top EU Ltd.,
Return to
- UK: Halo Top UK Ltd.,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- EU: Halo Top EU Ltd.,
- Riverside One,
- Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland,
- DO2 X576.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
3 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90ml (60g)
|Energy
|1159kJ
|695kJ
|277kcal
|166kcal
|Fat
|15g
|9,0g
|of which saturates
|9,9g
|5,9g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|17g
|of which sugars
|25g
|15g
|Protein
|4,7g
|2,8g
|Salt
|0,18g
|0,10g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021