We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Halo Top Vanilla Crunch Sticks 3X90ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Halo Top Vanilla Crunch Sticks 3X90ml
£ 3.95
£1.47/100ml

New

Per Bar = 90ml
  • Energy695 kJ 166 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ

Product Description

  • Halo Top Vanilla Crunch Sticks 3x90ml
  • Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream Coated with Milk Chocolate Couverture* (32%) and Wafer Crunch (1%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • *Contains vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
  • 166 kcal per bar
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Milk Chocolate Couverture (32%) (Sugar, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract), Resistant Dextrin, Sugar, Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Eggs, Wafer Crunch (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Coconut Oil, Salt), Sweetener (Erythritol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavour, Orange Carrot Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts and Soy.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see side of box.

Importer address

  • UK: Halo Top UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • EU: Halo Top EU Ltd.,

Return to

  • UK: Halo Top UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • EU: Halo Top EU Ltd.,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland,
  • DO2 X576.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

3 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90ml (60g)
Energy 1159kJ695kJ277kcal166kcal
Fat 15g9,0g
of which saturates 9,9g5,9g
Carbohydrate 28g17g
of which sugars 25g15g
Protein 4,7g2,8g
Salt 0,18g0,10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here