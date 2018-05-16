Kiddylicious Butternut Squash & Beetroot 5X8g

Product Description
- Popped corn, butternut squash and beetroot snacks
- Kiddylicious 3+ years snacks have been made especially with your little pre-schoolers in mind.
- Packed with lots of fruits and veggies, they'll provide the perfect top up for your growing little ones with lots of choice to crunch and munch.
- Our playful Veggie Buttons are fun and colourful, packed with lots of tasty veggies and low in saturated fat.
- Amazing Taste is at the Heart of Everything We Create
- Welcome to Kiddylicious where we create fun, tasty snacks for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers everywhere.
- We understand how snacks can play a positive part in your little one's development, helping to shape a healthy attitude towards food and eating for the future. That's why our snacks come wrapped in portion-controlled packs, ideal for at home or on the go to keep your little one going and growing.
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Packed with veggies
- A Crunchy, Yummy Way to Keep them Enjoying Veggies!
- Corn flour sourced from EU countries
- Absolutely no... gluten, nuts or egg
- Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for... coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour (23%), Butternut Squash (20%), Beetroot (20%), Modified Potato Starch, Potato Flakes, Potato Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk, Mustard and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE:
- Kiddylicious Veggie Buttons are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- PO Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL,
- UK.
Return to
- kiddylicious.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
5 x 8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 8g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1566
|125
|Energy (kcal)
|369
|30
|Fat (g)
|0.9
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|0.2
|0.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|83
|6.7
|(of which sugars) (g)
|0.9
|<0.5
|Fibre (g)
|2.7
|0.2
|Protein (g)
|5.5
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.80
|0.06
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Veggie Buttons are specifically developed for children from 3 years. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
