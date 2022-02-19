Hipp Kids Fluffy & Foamy Lotion 150ml

Fab product!
Super lovely gentle product - very sweet packaging and my twins use after washing hands (just done with potty training) they love it!
Love it
I can't express enough how much I love the design! it is great fun for my kids to use this lotion, it's very gentle to the skin, smells lovely and applies very easy. Great for sensitive skin, really happy with this product!
Fun, Foamy and Effective
Our little ones have loved each of the fun animal shaped products in the Hipp range and this is no exception. If you regularly have to apply skin lotion on your kids, you'll know it's not always their idea of fun. Well this cat shaped pump dispenser changes all that. The cleverly designed bottle and easy to use pump mean kids can help apply this super light lotion themselves. It dispenses as a light foam and transforms into a gentle, easily absorbed lotion which smells like the most beautiful, fresh baby powder, leaving skin soothed and cared for. We love that it's safe for the most sensitive skin and it's also vegan.
wow
Can not emphasise enough in the design and how much fun it has become going to bath with hipp skincare. Absolutely loved it and very much recommended
foamy fun
we love this range on our house the feeling the foam on skin is lovely and it is not strongly scented. We have switched to this range. The ￼ character related to a specific role which I believe engages children.
cute design
My little girl loved the design and wanted to use it over and over! The consistency was lovely and it made her skin very soft. The smell was also really nice
Good product
This lotion is lovely. It does work wonderfully on the skin leaving it moisturised and soft. It does not irritate the skin and it's very gentle
Lovely, but too scented
Overall I'd say this is a positive review over a negative. My 10 month old giggled every time the foam popped out, and I found it absorbed into the skin very well. I'm not sure if the bottle shape is necessary - whereas the other animals in the line make sense, I was a little confused as to why it was shaped like a cat! The only real negative I'd say is this product is just far to scented for baby skincare. The smell is nice and not exactly overpowering, but I'm a bit wary of putting overly scented products on babies skin.
Brilliant
This was absolutely brilliant. My little boy loved this. It's a really cute cat shaped bottle and comes out as foam. He is always washing his hands now and enjoys doing it. It makes washing fun for him. It also smells really nice and leaves his hands feeling soft and clean.
puuuurfect
My daughter loves cats so this is as super easy to persuade her to use this product !! ￼