Hipp Kids Fluffy & Foamy Lotion 150Ml

4.8(152)Write a review
£3.75
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Hipp Kids Fluffy & Foamy Lotion 150ml
  • The super light, fluffy and foamy lotion is easily absorbed and feels lovely on skin, so little ones who are playful like a kitten will enjoy doing it themselves.
  • Our skincare range has been specially developed for sensitive baby skin, with no alcohol, microplastics or allergenic fragrances (no synthetic polymers, and in accordance with cosmetics regulation)
  • For ultra sensitive baby skin
  • Our cat pumps super light foamy lotion into little hands for lovely skin
  • No allergenic fragrances, according to EU Cosmetics Regulation
  • Suitable for vegans and eczema-prone skin
  • Remove pump then recycle
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sucrose Stearate, Panthenol, Tocopherol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Parfum

Storage

Best before: see base

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Pump once or twice into little or big hands and rub in gently.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Return to

  • For help and advice please visit hipp.co.uk or call 0845 050 1351
Net Contents

150ml ℮

152 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fab product!

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Super lovely gentle product - very sweet packaging and my twins use after washing hands (just done with potty training) they love it!

Love it

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

I can't express enough how much I love the design! it is great fun for my kids to use this lotion, it's very gentle to the skin, smells lovely and applies very easy. Great for sensitive skin, really happy with this product!

Fun, Foamy and Effective

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Our little ones have loved each of the fun animal shaped products in the Hipp range and this is no exception. If you regularly have to apply skin lotion on your kids, you'll know it's not always their idea of fun. Well this cat shaped pump dispenser changes all that. The cleverly designed bottle and easy to use pump mean kids can help apply this super light lotion themselves. It dispenses as a light foam and transforms into a gentle, easily absorbed lotion which smells like the most beautiful, fresh baby powder, leaving skin soothed and cared for. We love that it's safe for the most sensitive skin and it's also vegan.

wow

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

Can not emphasise enough in the design and how much fun it has become going to bath with hipp skincare. Absolutely loved it and very much recommended

foamy fun

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

we love this range on our house the feeling the foam on skin is lovely and it is not strongly scented. We have switched to this range. The ￼ character related to a specific role which I believe engages children.

cute design

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

My little girl loved the design and wanted to use it over and over! The consistency was lovely and it made her skin very soft. The smell was also really nice

Good product

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

This lotion is lovely. It does work wonderfully on the skin leaving it moisturised and soft. It does not irritate the skin and it's very gentle

Lovely, but too scented

4 stars

A HIPP Customer

Overall I'd say this is a positive review over a negative. My 10 month old giggled every time the foam popped out, and I found it absorbed into the skin very well. I'm not sure if the bottle shape is necessary - whereas the other animals in the line make sense, I was a little confused as to why it was shaped like a cat! The only real negative I'd say is this product is just far to scented for baby skincare. The smell is nice and not exactly overpowering, but I'm a bit wary of putting overly scented products on babies skin.

Brilliant

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

This was absolutely brilliant. My little boy loved this. It's a really cute cat shaped bottle and comes out as foam. He is always washing his hands now and enjoys doing it. It makes washing fun for him. It also smells really nice and leaves his hands feeling soft and clean.

puuuurfect

5 stars

A HIPP Customer

My daughter loves cats so this is as super easy to persuade her to use this product !! ￼

