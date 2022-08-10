We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purdeys Grape & Apple Natural Energy Drink 4X250ml

3.4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Purdeys Grape & Apple Natural Energy Drink 4X250ml
£4.00
£0.40/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
210kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Multivitamin Fruit Drink with Sweetener (Naturally Sourced Sweetener)
  • Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Rejuvenate your day with our refreshing blend of grape & apple juices. Boosted with ginseng and B vitamins for an energising lift.
  • Purdey's Natural Energy drinks are a tasty, natural way to boost mind and body.
  • - Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • - Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system
  • Purdey's Story
  • Purdey's is the original vitality drink.
  • From small beginnings back over 30 years ago, our belief has always been that nature provides the secret to physical & mental wellbeing. Right from the start, we were using plant based ingredients to help people feel good and do good.
  • We developed the first energising drink made with naturally sourced ingredients, long before anyone in the UK had been "given wings".
  • A little ahead of our time, the world has now caught up but our mission remains the same- we are here to help the nation Thrive In Life… one drink at a time.
  • Purdey's and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Only 50 calories per can
  • Energising Vitamins B
  • Source of Vitamin C
  • Contains Natural Fruit Sugars
  • Caffeine Free
  • Free from artificial sweeteners, flavourings, colours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system
  • Source of Vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 33% (Grape 25%, Apple 8%), Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng (0.04%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Storage

Once opened, drink immediately.Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Purdey's is best enjoyed chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 250ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 2020,
  • Dublin,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 2020,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 3.9g
of which sugars 3.9g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Vitamin C 8mg (10%*)
Thiamin (B1) 0.11mg (10%*)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.14mg (10%*)
Niacin (B3)1.6mg (10%*)
Vitamin B6 0.14mg (10%*)
Vitamin B12 0.25µg (10%*)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS. HANDLE WITH CARE.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

REFRESHING!

5 stars

Even when not ice-cold from the fridge, it's very refreshing and not too sweet. Just right!

would never buy again

1 stars

Thought this would be a delicious drink turned out too be terrible, even my husband didn't like it and he usually loves all fruit drinks.

Uuuugghhhh

1 stars

Got it for the kids,they all hated it,said it tasted bitter/sour,will not buy again!

Natural Energy, Nothing Bad In It!

5 stars

Great flavour, great natural ingredients, no caffeine, no added sugar or artificial sweetener! The best energy drink option for people who can't have caffeine and for those who already get it with a daily coffee but would like a little pick-me-up in the middle of the day! This one is sweeter than the dark fruits flavour due to the apple coming through strongly, not my favourite of the two but enjoy it a lot nonetheless!

Refreshing soda

5 stars

Wanted to buy a healthier alternative to the usual fizzy drinks, but without the awful artificial sweetener taste... and these delivered. They’re extremely fizzy and have enough flavour to feel like you’re having a proper soda - though probably more suited to those who enjoy bitter/citrus flavours.

