Purdeys Grape & Apple Natural Energy Drink 4X250ml

REFRESHING!
Even when not ice-cold from the fridge, it's very refreshing and not too sweet. Just right!
would never buy again
Thought this would be a delicious drink turned out too be terrible, even my husband didn't like it and he usually loves all fruit drinks.
Uuuugghhhh
Got it for the kids,they all hated it,said it tasted bitter/sour,will not buy again!
Natural Energy, Nothing Bad In It!
Great flavour, great natural ingredients, no caffeine, no added sugar or artificial sweetener! The best energy drink option for people who can't have caffeine and for those who already get it with a daily coffee but would like a little pick-me-up in the middle of the day! This one is sweeter than the dark fruits flavour due to the apple coming through strongly, not my favourite of the two but enjoy it a lot nonetheless!
Refreshing soda
Wanted to buy a healthier alternative to the usual fizzy drinks, but without the awful artificial sweetener taste... and these delivered. They’re extremely fizzy and have enough flavour to feel like you’re having a proper soda - though probably more suited to those who enjoy bitter/citrus flavours.