Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Drip Cake

Fine party fare
Took it to a party , everyone liked it. I didn’t taste it as I was not quick enough.
Great cake
Cake looked and tasted great for the price. Bought for my partners 50th birthday and added a topper. Everyone thought it had been handmade. Wish I could post a photo.
Mouth-watering fresh and delicious cake
I must admit that I have eaten such mouth-watering delicious cake in years. Unlike some other reviews, the cake's ingredients were pleasantly fresh and it was not overly sweet/sugary. I felt it more like ice cream because it was melting in our mouth. The entire family love this cake. Thanks Tesco for making such delicious cakes. **N.B. Tesco, please do not increase its price after positive reviews.
Delicious
My son asked for a Chocolate cake for his birthday and this di not disappoint.
Mmmm
Was sooo tasty. We also broke up chocolate cornetto with double cream and.. I cannot even. Lovely
Bring back he
If this is a replacement for the amazing Tesco Finest Spiced Ginger & Caramel Cake this is a horrible joke! What happened Tesco? You were selling decent cakes with good ingredients at a fair price and you have replaced them with palm oil based trash. I will be shopping somewhere else.