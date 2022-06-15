We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Drip Cake

4.2(6)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Drip Cake
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Per 70g

Energy
1274kJ
305kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.6g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate cake, with a layer of salted caramel sauce, filled and coated with chocolate flavour frosting and topped with a chocolate flavour drip, finished with fudge pieces, chocolate coated cereal wheat crunchies, and chocolate decorations.
  • HAND DECORATED Chocolate sponge filled with a salted caramel sauce

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Salted Caramel Sauce (5%)(Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Water, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel oil, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Glyceryl Monostearate, Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Sunflower Oil), Salt, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Milk Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Flavouring, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Algal Carotenes), Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 70g
Energy1821kJ / 436kcal1274kJ / 305kcal
Fat23.3g16.3g
Saturates7.5g5.3g
Carbohydrate50.4g35.3g
Sugars38.0g26.6g
Fibre2.5g1.8g
Protein4.8g3.4g
Salt0.54g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Fine party fare

4 stars

Took it to a party , everyone liked it. I didn’t taste it as I was not quick enough.

Great cake

5 stars

Cake looked and tasted great for the price. Bought for my partners 50th birthday and added a topper. Everyone thought it had been handmade. Wish I could post a photo.

Mouth-watering fresh and delicious cake

5 stars

I must admit that I have eaten such mouth-watering delicious cake in years. Unlike some other reviews, the cake's ingredients were pleasantly fresh and it was not overly sweet/sugary. I felt it more like ice cream because it was melting in our mouth. The entire family love this cake. Thanks Tesco for making such delicious cakes. **N.B. Tesco, please do not increase its price after positive reviews.

Delicious

5 stars

My son asked for a Chocolate cake for his birthday and this di not disappoint.

Mmmm

5 stars

Was sooo tasty. We also broke up chocolate cornetto with double cream and.. I cannot even. Lovely

Bring back he

1 stars

If this is a replacement for the amazing Tesco Finest Spiced Ginger & Caramel Cake this is a horrible joke! What happened Tesco? You were selling decent cakes with good ingredients at a fair price and you have replaced them with palm oil based trash. I will be shopping somewhere else.

