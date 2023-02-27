We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purdey's Replenish Sparkling Raspberry & Rose Bottle 330ml

£1.50

£0.46/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 330ml:
Energy
208kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 63kJ/15kcal

Carbonated Multivitamin Fruit Drink with Sweetener (Naturally Sourced Sweetener)Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
Replenish your day with our lighter blend of sparkling raspberry juice and rose extract. Enriched with B vitamins and minerals to help restore your natural balance.Purdey's Natural Energy drinks are a tasty, natural way to boost mind and body.- Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance- Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigue- Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system
Purdey's StoryPurdey's is the original vitality drink.From small beginnings back over 30 years ago, our belief has always been that nature provides the secret to physical & mental wellbeing. Right from the start, we were using plant based ingredients to help people feel good and do good.We developed the first energising drink made with naturally sourced ingredients, long before anyone in the UK had been "given wings".A little ahead of our time, the world has now caught up but our mission remains the same- we are here to help the nation Thrive In Life… one drink at a time.
Purdeys and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.
SparklingLess than 50 CaloriesEnergising B VitaminsSource of Magnesium and Vitamin CCaffeine FreeFree from artificial sweeteners, flavourings and coloursSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 330ML
Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigueMagnesium contributes to electrolyte balanceVitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system
Source of MagnesiumSource of Vitamin C

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 25% (Apple 23%, Raspberry 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Minerals (Calcium Lactate Gluconate, Magnesium Citrate), Natural Raspberry and Rose Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Purdey's is best enjoyed chilled.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial SweetenersContains Sweeteners

