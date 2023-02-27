Purdey's Replenish Sparkling Raspberry & Rose Bottle 330ml

Carbonated Multivitamin Fruit Drink with Sweetener (Naturally Sourced Sweetener) Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Replenish your day with our lighter blend of sparkling raspberry juice and rose extract. Enriched with B vitamins and minerals to help restore your natural balance. Purdey's Natural Energy drinks are a tasty, natural way to boost mind and body. - Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance - Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigue - Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system

Purdey's Story Purdey's is the original vitality drink. From small beginnings back over 30 years ago, our belief has always been that nature provides the secret to physical & mental wellbeing. Right from the start, we were using plant based ingredients to help people feel good and do good. We developed the first energising drink made with naturally sourced ingredients, long before anyone in the UK had been "given wings". A little ahead of our time, the world has now caught up but our mission remains the same- we are here to help the nation Thrive In Life… one drink at a time.

Purdeys and Thrive in Life are registered trademarks of Orchid Soft Drinks Ltd.

Sparkling Less than 50 Calories Energising B Vitamins Source of Magnesium and Vitamin C Caffeine Free Free from artificial sweeteners, flavourings and colours Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 330ML

Vitamins B2, B3, B6, B12 contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism & reduction of tiredness and fatigue Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance Vitamin C supports normal functioning of the immune system

Source of Magnesium Source of Vitamin C

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 25% (Apple 23%, Raspberry 2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Minerals (Calcium Lactate Gluconate, Magnesium Citrate), Natural Raspberry and Rose Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Botanical Extracts (Damiana, Oak Bark, Chinese Ginseng), Vitamins (C, Niacin, Thiamin, B6, Riboflavin, B12), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins)

Number of uses

330ml = 1 serving

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Purdey's is best enjoyed chilled.

Additives