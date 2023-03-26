Nivea Men Black & White Antiperspirant Spray 200Ml

Give only empty bottle to recycling process. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children.

Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Give only empty bottle to recycling process. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children.

48H anti-perspirant protection that cares for your skin White mark protection on black clothing Anti-yellow staining on white clothing Skin tolerance dermatologically proven

NIVEA MEN Black & White® Max Protection offers our strongest sweat protection amongst NIVEA Black & White products. Clinically Proven. Reliable anti-perspirant protection that cares for your skin. Also provides white mark protection on black clothing & anti-yellow staining on white clothing. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven. No ethyl alcohol: NIVEA MEN Black & White Max Protection Antiperspirant.

