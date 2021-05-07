We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cricket St Thomas Somerset Camembert 220G

Cricket St Thomas Somerset Camembert 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Camembert cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk
  • British Milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat fan oven to 170°C.
2. Take the camembert out of the fridge, unwrap it. Place in a ceramic dish or on baking paper. Make a deep cross across the surface.
3. Put on baking tray for 17-22 mins (ceramic dish) // 20-25 mins (baking paper).
As oven temperatures vary, keep an eye on it in the last 5 mins.
4. Remove from the oven as soon as it starts bubbling out of the slits.
5. Peel back the top surface of cheese rind. Stir and serve.

Name and address

  • Lubborn Creamery,
  • Cricket St Thomas,
  • Chard,
  • Somerset,
  • TA20 4BZ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1219 kJ / 294 kcal
Fat24g
of which saturates16g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein19g
Salt1.3g

