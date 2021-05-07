Cricket St Thomas Somerset Camembert 220G
Product Description
- Camembert cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk
- British Milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat fan oven to 170°C.
2. Take the camembert out of the fridge, unwrap it. Place in a ceramic dish or on baking paper. Make a deep cross across the surface.
3. Put on baking tray for 17-22 mins (ceramic dish) // 20-25 mins (baking paper).
As oven temperatures vary, keep an eye on it in the last 5 mins.
4. Remove from the oven as soon as it starts bubbling out of the slits.
5. Peel back the top surface of cheese rind. Stir and serve.
Name and address
- Lubborn Creamery,
- Cricket St Thomas,
- Chard,
- Somerset,
- TA20 4BZ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1219 kJ / 294 kcal
|Fat
|24g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|19g
|Salt
|1.3g
Using Product Information
