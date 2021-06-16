We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blush 750Ml

3.7(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sauvignon
  • Blushing from a splash of Merlot, this Sauvignon is bursting with fresh passionfruit and cranberry flavours. Enjoy as a dry aperitif.
  • Sir George Fistonich
  • Founder and Owner
  • A leader is sustainability, innovation and quality, our family winery is recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.
  • 10.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Sustainable winegrowing New Zealand
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk.

Tasting Notes

  • The 2019 Blush Sauvignon reveals vibrant aromas of passionfruit and fresh herbs, with a splash of Merlot adding floral blossom and delicate red berry notes. The cool climate within New Zealand's wine-growing regions provides freshness and natural acidity.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Villa Maria

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Parcels were crushed, pressed and the juice settled prior to being racked and inoculated to ferment at cool temperatures in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • The Villa Maria story is one of absolute passion. 100% New Zealand and family owned, Villa Maria Estate was founded in 1961 by Sir George Fistonich who, through his dedication to quality, has led Villa Maria Estate to claim the title of New Zealand's Most Awarded Wines.

Regional Information

  • The 2019 season was long and dry across our key wine growing regions creating spectacular conditions to ripen fruit. Our grapes were harvested in perfect condition with excellent flavours and intensity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd.,
  • 118 Montgomerie Road,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berskhire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berskhire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.villamaria.com

Net Contents

750ml

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Excellent Sauvignon blush

4 stars

Excellent Sauvignon blush from a very good brand. Complex fruit and berry flavours which change depending on serving temperature. Wonderful synergy between SB and Merlot. Bargain at Clubcard price! Must get some more....

Bland

2 stars

Didn’t enjoy this at all, even on a lovely sunny afternoon in the garden. Bland, uninteresting, dull. Ended up pouring half down the sink. Like the standard white Villa Maria so much more (even though the 2020 year is not as good as previous years). I suppose it’s just a question of taste.

Delicious

5 stars

Very good quality wine dry but crisp fruity flavors come through delicious.

