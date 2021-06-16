Villa Maria Sauvignon Blush 750Ml

Excellent Sauvignon blush
Excellent Sauvignon blush from a very good brand. Complex fruit and berry flavours which change depending on serving temperature. Wonderful synergy between SB and Merlot. Bargain at Clubcard price! Must get some more....
Bland
Didn’t enjoy this at all, even on a lovely sunny afternoon in the garden. Bland, uninteresting, dull. Ended up pouring half down the sink. Like the standard white Villa Maria so much more (even though the 2020 year is not as good as previous years). I suppose it’s just a question of taste.
Delicious
Very good quality wine dry but crisp fruity flavors come through delicious.