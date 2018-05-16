We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Boulangere 6 Pains Au Chocolat 270G

La Boulangere 6 Pains Au Chocolat 270G
£ 1.00
£0.37/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Pains au Chocolat
  • Long life
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Leaven (Water, Wheat, Rye and Malted Wheat Flours, Yeast), Whole Eggs* 2.3%, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Rapeseed), Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate (Rapeseed), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Gluten, Carob Germ Flour, Preservative: Sorbic Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Thickener: Locust Bean Gum, *Barn Eggs

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Sesame.

Storage

Store in its bag, in a dry place at room temperature.Best before: see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  • La Boulangère & Co,
  • CS 40201,
  • 85140 Essarts en Bocage,
  • France.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.exportlaboulangere.com
  • If you have a complaint, please return the packaging to our consumer service.

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1752 kJ / 419 kcal
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 10 g
Carbohydrate 47 g
of which sugars 13 g
Fibre 2.5 g
Protein 7.0 g
Salt 0.74 g

