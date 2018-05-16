La Boulangere 6 Pains Au Chocolat 270G

Product Description
- 6 Pains au Chocolat
- Long life
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Sugar, Leaven (Water, Wheat, Rye and Malted Wheat Flours, Yeast), Whole Eggs* 2.3%, Yeast, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (Rapeseed), Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate (Rapeseed), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Gluten, Carob Germ Flour, Preservative: Sorbic Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Thickener: Locust Bean Gum, *Barn Eggs
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya and Sesame.
Storage
Store in its bag, in a dry place at room temperature.Best before: see front of pack.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
6 Servings
Name and address
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.exportlaboulangere.com
- La Boulangère & Co,
- CS 40201,
- 85140 Essarts en Bocage,
- France.
- If you have a complaint, please return the packaging to our consumer service.
Net Contents
270g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1752 kJ / 419 kcal
|Fat
|22 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.74 g
