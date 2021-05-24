We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps 45G

image 1 of Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps 45G
£ 0.85
£1.89/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy966kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.52g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2147kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - Walkers Cheese & Onion flavour bag of crisps
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Contains no artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g(%*) Pack
Energy 2147kJ966kJ(12%*)
-514kcal231kcal(12%*)
Fat 29g13g(19%*)
of which Saturates 2.4g1.1g(5%*)
Carbohydrate 54g24g
of which Sugars 2.6g1.1g(1%*)
Fibre 3.8g1.7g
Protein 6.3g2.8g
Salt 1.20g0.52g(9%*)
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

