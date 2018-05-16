We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nakd Peanut Delight Fruit & Peanut Bars 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit & Peanut Bars with Natural Flavouring
  • Discover More at eatnakd.com
  • Let's care for our planet together
  • Scrumptiously satisfying nakd. Peanut Delight bars are chock full of 100% natural ingredients including delicious dates and protein-packed peanuts. This little beauty is perfect as a pick-me up between meals or just when you feel like treating yourself. Oh, and they're free from gluten and dairy. Chewy, peanutty perfection, mmmmm.
  • Fancy a natural snack? nakd. raw fruit and nut bars are made with 100% natural ingredients and no added sugar. No matter what you are in the mood for, we have the flavour for you, from Blueberry Muffin to Raspberry Cocoa with our Vegan Chocolish. So if you're looking for something healthy but jaw-droppingly tasty, look no further. Go nakd.!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Raw - cold pressed
  • Contributes to 1 of your 5 a day
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 140G
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dates† 53%, Peanuts† 46%, Sea Salt, A hint of Natural Flavouring, †Dates & Peanuts not from Britain

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya, other Nuts.

Storage

Best before: See side of pack.

Warnings

  • May contain the odd shell or pit piece.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • AL1 3AW,
  • UK.
  • Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • AL1 3AW,
  • UK.
  • nakd.unitedkingdom@eatnakd.com

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy1776kJ622kJ
-425kcal149kcal
Fat21.5g7.5g
of which saturates3.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate41.7g14.6g
of which sugars*38.8g13.6g
Fibre5.0g1.8g
Protein13.6g4.8g
Salt0.60g0.21g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

May contain the odd shell or pit piece.

