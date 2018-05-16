Magnum 12 Bites Classic Almond White Chocolate Ice Cream 140ml

Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate (37%)
- Discover Magnum Classic, Almond & White Ice Cream Bites: the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety vanilla ice cream, now in bite size portions ideal for sharing. These ice cream bites are the perfect treat to indulge your evening craving. Containing vanilla from Madagascar and coated in creamy chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, Magnum Bites are a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in regular size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
- Magnum Bites: the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety vanilla ice cream, now in bite size portions ideal for sharing.
- Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, these ice cream bites are certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert.
- These ice cream bites with a chocolate coating are a sweet treat for pleasure seekers.
- Magnum Classic, Almond & White Ice Cream Bites are a selection of gluten-free snacks, perfect for sharing.
- These gluten-free frozen desserts are made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision.
- Each pack contains 4 x Magnum Classic, 4 x Almond & 4 x White Chocolate ice cream bites.
- Pack size: 140ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, whole MILK powder, glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, butter oil (MILK), whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (SOY lecithin, E476, E471), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), flavourings, colour (E160a). May contain: almond. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Hungary
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
140 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1518 kJ
|1129 kJ
|789 kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|363 kcal
|270 kcal
|189 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|23 g
|17 g
|12 g
|17%
|of which saturates (g)
|15 g
|11 g
|7.9 g
|40%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|36 g
|26 g
|18 g
|7%
|of which sugars (g)
|33 g
|25 g
|17 g
|19%
|Protein (g)
|4.9 g
|3.6 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.15 g
|0.11 g
|0.08 g
|1%
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 2 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
