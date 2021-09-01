Peppadew Sweet Piquante Hot Whole Peppers 400G
Product Description
- Hot Piquanté Peppers in a sweet and tangy brine.
- PEPPADEW® and the block device are registered trademarks of Piquante Brands International (Pty) Ltd.
- No Added Preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher
- Halal
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Piquanté Peppers (35%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Chilli Extract, Firming Agent: E509
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Black Block.
Produce of
Product of South Africa
Warnings
- BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Insert. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd.,
- Factory 264,
- Bravo Street,
- Nkowankowa,
- Letaba,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- www.peppadew.co.uk
Drained weight
140g
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g drained product
|Energy
|322 kJ / 77 kcal
|Fat
|0.4 g
|- of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|15 g
|- of which sugars
|15 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|Protein
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.68 g
Safety information
