Huggies Drynites Boy Pyjama Pants 8-15 Years X13

  • Huggies DryNites Boy Pyjama Pants 8-15 Years x13
  • Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort & confidence; with quiet & breathable materials.
  • Five layers zoned protection designed to keep boys dry all night
  • ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. ©KCWW
  • 5 Layers Maximum Protection
  • Help to keep children dry and worry free
  • Discreet

Made in Czech Republic

  • Kimberly-Clark Europe Ltd,
  • 40 London Road,
  • Reigate,
  • RH2 9QP,
  • UK.
  • Kimberly-Clark B.V.,

  • Simba Invest Srl.,
  • Republicii nr 193,
  • Bacau,
  • Romania.

  • Kimberly-Clark Europe Ltd,
  • 40 London Road,
  • Reigate,
  • RH2 9QP,
  • UK.
  • (IRL) 1800946659
  • (UK) 08005875298
  • www.drynites.com

13 x Pants

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Dry bed at least!

They at least hold the wee in! Winner!

