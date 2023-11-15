We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie Aussome Volume Hair Conditioner 200ml

4.6(3906)
It’s time to pump up the va-va-volume! Our lightweight vegan conditioner will have your hair bouncing back big-time in next to no time, leaving hair with fullness and bounce. Aussie Aussome Volume Conditioner's lightweight formula is vegan and cruelty free. It leaves fine, flat hair bouncier than a kangaroo and is enriched with Australian Kakadu Plum extract - so it smells a-mazing (you can thank us later!).
PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Conditioner that will have your hair bouncing back with fullness and bodyPROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plasticINFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Kakadu Plum extractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair
Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract

200ml ℮

After using Aussie Aussome Volume shampoo (please say you have), apply a generous squeeze onto hair. Rinse with warm water and get ready to admire your aussomely volumised hair , big time!

