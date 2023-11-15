Aussie Aussome Volume Hair Conditioner 200ml

It’s time to pump up the va-va-volume! Our lightweight vegan conditioner will have your hair bouncing back big-time in next to no time, leaving hair with fullness and bounce. Aussie Aussome Volume Conditioner's lightweight formula is vegan and cruelty free. It leaves fine, flat hair bouncier than a kangaroo and is enriched with Australian Kakadu Plum extract - so it smells a-mazing (you can thank us later!).

PUMP UP THE VOLUME: Conditioner that will have your hair bouncing back with fullness and body PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plastic INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Kakadu Plum extract A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude, and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage