Remeo Gelato Tiramisu al Mascarpone Gelato 462ml
- With the delicate aromas of Cataratto marsala wine and Italian espresso, further enriched by creamy mascarpone and topped with mono-origin cocoa powder, your favourite Italian dessert is now in gluten-free gelato form. Remeo Gelato's Tiramisu al Mascarpone is made with 100% natural ingredients. More milk, less cream, less air, lighter, smoother.
- This is not an ice cream; It's a gelato.
- Crafted in Italy with only natural ingredients, this authentic Gelato is made with a slow-churn mantecazione process that uses less air and little cream. Making Remeo Gelato naturally lower in fat and calories and a smoother texture.
- The pleasure is all natural.
- Using 100% natural ingredients means that our gelato will always uplift your mood, makes your taste buds happy and never makes your stomach cry. We value the power of nature that's why Remeo is Latin for “I Return” - return to the quality of nature.
- I'm not a virgin.
- Taking a step away from virgin plastic and towards sustainability, our jars are made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic while our lids are 100% plant-based plastic made from sugarcane.
- Our packaging is reusable and recyclable. The Remeo Gelato Jar is made from 100% recycled plastic and the lid is made from 100% sugar cane plastic.
- Gluten-free
- GMO free
- Free from artificial substances
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 462ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Whole Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Cream, Mascarpone Cheese (Cream, Citric Acid), Egg Yolk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Marsala Wine, Coffee Extract, Cocoa Powder, Natural Stabiliser (Carob Seed Flour)
Allergy Information
- Milk and Milk derivatives. Traces of Nuts, Peanuts, Soy.
Storage
Keep FrozenStore (-18°C) serve frozen Best Before Rim of See Lid
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Allow to stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes to reach best taste and consistency.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Importer address
- Remeo Gelato Ltd,
- 52 Grosvenor Gardens,
- London,
- SW1W 0AU.
Net Contents
462ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|767 kJ
|515 kJ
|-
|183 kcal
|123 kcal
|Fat
|7,0 g
|4,7 g
|of which saturates
|4,5 g
|3,0 g
|Carbohydrates
|26 g
|17 g
|of which sugars
|21 g
|14 g
|Fibre
|0,3 g
|0,2 g
|Protein
|3,5 g
|2,3 g
|Salt
|0,08 g
|0,05 g
