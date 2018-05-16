Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G

- Energy1962kJ 465kcal23%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 553kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a tomato sauce with soya strips and red peppers.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Penne pasta and soya protein in a tomato sauce with garlic and chilli.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Soya Strips (13%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose], Tomato Passata, Red Wine, Onion, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (355g**)
|Energy
|553kJ / 131kcal
|1962kJ / 465kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|20.4g
|72.3g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|6.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|21.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 355g.
|-
|-
