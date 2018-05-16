We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tom Pasta 380G
£ 2.20
£5.79/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1962kJ 465kcal
    23%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 553kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato sauce with soya strips and red peppers.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Penne pasta and soya protein in a tomato sauce with garlic and chilli.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Soya Strips (13%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose], Tomato Passata, Red Wine, Onion, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Basil, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Parsley, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (355g**)
Energy553kJ / 131kcal1962kJ / 465kcal
Fat2.4g8.6g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate20.4g72.3g
Sugars2.6g9.3g
Fibre1.8g6.5g
Protein6.0g21.4g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 355g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here