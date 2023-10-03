Acnecide Face Gel for Spot Treatment 15g

Acnecide 5% Face Gel Spot Treatment Acnecide Face Gel kills spot causing bacteria by up to 95%, whilst absorbing excess oil and keeping skin moisturised. Acnecide Face Gel is an effective leave on treatment for mild acne of the face.

Treatment of mild acne of the face Contains 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Kills up to 95% of bacteria that cause spots Absorbs excess oil Releases glycerine to hydrate the skin

Pack size: 15G

Ingredients

Contains: Hydrous Benzoyl Peroxide equivalent to Benzoyl Peroxide 5% w/w, Docusate Sodium, Disodium Edetate, Poloxamer 182, Carbomer 940, Propylene Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerol, Colloidal Anydrous Silica, Sodium Hydroxide and Purified Water

Net Contents

15g

Preparation and Usage

Direction for use: Before each application, the skin should be cleaned and dried carefully. When first used, apply in a thin layer once daily to the acne-affected areas before going to bed. After 2-3 days, if the treatment is well tolerated, the frequency of application can be increased to twice daily, in the morning and evening. Persons with sensitive skin should apply the gel once daily before going to bed.

Lower age limit

12 Years