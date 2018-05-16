We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weetabix Melts Milk Chocolate Cereal 360g

A 30g serving contains
  • Energy533kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheat Cereal with Milk Chocolate Flavoured Filling Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • A crunchy wholegrain and high in fibre shell, with a smoooooooooth milk chocolate filled centre
  • For a morning kick start
  • For afternoon snacking, or for evening nibbling!
  • Have you had yours?
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Box - Recycle
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • ® and ™ - Trade Marks of Weetabix Limited.
  • Soft Centered Crunchy Bites
  • Wholegrain
  • Fortified Vitamins & Iron
  • High Fibre
  • Low in Salt
  • Contains Folic Acid
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G
Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour (45%), Milk Chocolate Filling (Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (5.5%) (Cocoa Mass#, Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder#, Sugar), Whole Milk Powder, Inulin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder#, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Tocopherols), Maltodextrin, Wheat Bran, Inulin, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, #Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry, Odour Free PlaceFor Best Before, see top flap.

Preparation and Usage

  • To Retain Freshness Fold Over Inner Bag After Use

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately twelve 30g servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • We want you to enjoy Chocolate Melts in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
Net Contents

360g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving%RI* per 100g
Energy 1778kJ/533kJ/
-424kcal127kcal
Fat 14g4.2g
of which saturates 3.0g0.9g
Carbohydrates 59g18g
of which sugars 18g5.4g
Fibre 13g3.9g
Protein 9.0g2.7g
Salt 0.20g0.05g
Vitamin D 4.2µg1.3µg84%
Thiamin (B1) 0.94mg0.28mg86%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg0.36mg86%
Niacin 14mg4.2mg88%
Folic Acid 170µg51µg85%
Iron 12mg3.6mg86%
Vitamins & Iron---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

