Nestle Shreddies Frosted Cereal 560G

- Energy627kJ 148kcal7%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars10g11%
- Salt0.25g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ
Product Description
- Sugar Frosted Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Rated By You
Rated on average 4.8 by 174 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of August 2020.
- What is Whole Grain?
- Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
- Core (Only Found in Whole Grain)
- Fibre Rich Bran Layer
- Starchy Centre
- You want Whole Grains?
- We got Fibre, Iron and B Vits too
- Because this Breakfast Cereal...
- Is A Great One!†
- †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Good to Know
- To produce 100g of this product we have used 82g of Whole Grain.
- On Your Side!
- Never Soggy
- 4 Hefty Layers of Wheat to Fight off Milk.
- Not Flakey
- Tough Squares of Fibre, Iron and B Vitamins.
- Substance Over Style
- The strength of a Diamond in a Square.
- Assured Food Standards - Wheat
- Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
- We're Taking Action!
- Less Packaging
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average, Shreddies Cereal packs use 15% less packaging than the previous packs‡
- ‡ Packaging reduction applies to Shreddies The Original One, Shreddies The Frosted One and Shreddies The Coco One cereal packs.
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Don't Forget to Recycle
- Please recycle your box and bag your bag can be recycled with carrier bags at large supermarkets.
- Nutritional Compass
- Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Whole grain no.1 ingredient
- Contains Whole Grain as our main ingredient
- A Source of Protein
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 560G
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (82%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
- 125ml of Milk
- A Glass of Water
- Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-A-Day
- What's the suggested portion size?
- Adults 30-45g
- Kids 25-30g
Number of uses
18 Servings in this pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at larger stores Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nestlé UK,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
Net Contents
560g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1567kJ
|627kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|370kcal
|148kcal
|2000kcal
|(7%)
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.6g
|70g
|(1%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|20g
|(1%)
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|30g
|of which sugars
|25g
|10g
|90g
|(11%)
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.6g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.25g
|6g
|(4%)
|Vitamins & Minerals:
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Riboflavin
|0.77mg (55%)
|0.31mg (22%)
|Niacin
|9.3mg (58%)
|3.7mg (23%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.84mg (60%)
|0.34mg (24%)
|Folic Acid
|93.8µg (47%)
|37.5µg (19%)
|Pantothenic Acid
|3.3mg (55%)
|1.3mg (22%)
|Iron
|6.5mg (47%)
|2.6mg (19%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
